If you have a ton, or literally tons, of junk littering your lot and building, then you might be looking for ways to get rid of them. Fortunately, you have many options, and renting a dumpster is one of the most efficient methods. However, not everything can go into the dumpster rental. So, what exactly can you dump into a dumpster rental? M&M Waste is here to answer that crucial question. If you have any specific questions not addressed here, then feel free to call M&M Waste. We are happy to address any concerns and schedule a dumpster rental in Fayetteville or the Atlanta area today. We might be able to make a same-day delivery as well!

What You Can Throw into the Dumpster Rental

If you are wondering what you CAN dump into the dumpster rental, then this section is for you. In short, anything that will NOT damage the dumpster or harm the environment can be tossed in the dumpster rental. More specifically, you CAN throw:

Household trash in trash bags. Be sure that the trash bags are durable and tied.

Wooden furniture such as chairs, tables, bed frames, coffee tables, shelves, and doors.

Fabrics such as bedsheets, curtains, rugs, and carpets.

Household appliances such as microwaves, toasters, blenders, and coffee machines.

Yard waste like leaves, branches, grass clippings, and stems can be thrown in the dumpster rental.

Electronics such as computers, laptops, televisions, and tablets can be thrown away, but we recommend you recycle them instead.

Demolition debris like drywall, concrete, stone, tiles, and plywood. Keep weight limitations in mind though!

What You Can NOT Throw into the Dumpster Rental

Not everything is allowed in dumpster rentals, especially items that can damage the dumpster or harm the environment. Such items include:

Refrigerators and air conditioners are NOT allowed if they contain freon, a toxic refrigerant.

Wet paint and lacquers are NOT safe to throw into dumpsters.

Batteries that use lithium, or anything but alkaline, such as vehicle batteries are NOT safe to throw.

Medical waste such as syringes, needles, and anything contaminated with blood and other bodily fluids is not suitable for dumpster rentals.

Tires are not allowed in landfills. They should be recycled instead.

Oils and fuels should NOT be dumped.

Chemical cleaners are unsafe for dumpster rentals and landfills.

Inks, resins, and glue are NOT allowed.

Questionable Items

There are some items that are questionable to throw out. Call M&M Waste to ask about:

Upholstered furniture

Mattresses

Large amounts of food waste

Heavy and unwieldy tree stumps

Rent Your Dumpster Today

M&M Waste is proud to have a wide range of dumpster rental options. Our dumpsters vary in size from the small 10-yard options to the largest 40-yard dumpsters. If you are not sure which size dumpster you need, then call M&M Waste to consult with a friendly representative. We are on standby to take your call today and schedule a dumpster rental in Atlanta or Fayetteville.