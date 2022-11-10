Modern farmhouse style homes have become very popular. HGTV shows such as “Fixer Upper” helped show the beauty and comfort of mixing the traditional farmhouse style with modern touches.

This style is created by mixing the comforting elements of a rustic farmhouse with sleek modern lines, metal accents, and natural colors. If you want to make a modern farmhouse style home that feels cozy and sleek, follow these tips to create the perfect modern farmhouse on the inside and outside of your home.

Proper floor plan

The first part of creating a modern farmhouse is using modern farmhouse floor plans when building your home. These plans will likely incorporate the staples of a farmhouse, such as a wrap-around porch, raised ceiling, and exposed structural beams. The overall structure should be very rectangular.

When looking into the rest of your home’s exterior, you should consider painting your home a shade of white. The front door should be simple yet rustic with a subtle color or stained wood.

Do not make the outside of your home super intricate, but consider adding the x-shaped trim commonly found on barns. Ensure the windows allow a lot of natural light to shine into the house and keep the landscaping simple and clean.

Natural palette

When looking for colors to incorporate into the interior of your home, opt for natural and neutral colors, different shades of white and creams are often standard for the base colors.

You can then add accents of black to make things pop and add some needed contrast. When deciding on farmhouse colors, stick to muted colors. Greens, blues, and even pinks can be great color options to add to the interior.

Mixed materials

When giving your home a farmhouse style, the biggest thing to keep in mind is to mix modern and classic materials. Solid wood panels and metals are standard materials in the modern farmhouse style. Exposed brick is also often used in the modern farmhouse style.

You should also try to mix patterns and fabrics, such as plaid flannels and plain-colored velvets. Mixing the sleek and polished styles found in modern design with the rustic pieces common in a farmhouse creates the balance between these two designs and blends them flawlessly.

Minimalist style

Sometimes less is more when you are doing interior design. Choose the right decor to make the space feel cozy without it feeling cluttered. Everything should feel like it has a place and helps brighten up the room.

To add to the comfort of the home, everything within the house should also seem simplistic. Skip crown molding and intricate metal detailing in doorknobs and furniture. Instead, have paneling and simple but cohesive furniture and window casing.

Comfortability

The most significant appeal of a modern farmhouse is that it feels comfortable and relaxing. You never want the home to come off as pretentious or have a museum feel. All design elements go for the most comfortable and homey options.

Before you go

The modern farmhouse style is becoming increasingly popular, and with these tips, you can turn your home into the modern farmhouse dream.