Over 11 million American households own fish, which shows how many of us must learn to decorate tanks.

Spending time designing your fish tank is a great way to curate the ultimate environment for your pet while adding to the room’s decor. But, if you’re new to the world of fish tanks, taking the first step feels daunting. Maybe that’s why you’re here; you want to design a new fish tank and are searching for a flash of inspiration.

Sounds like you? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to decorate a neon fish tank.

Decorate with Stones

Once you’ve brushed up on fish tank maintenance, you should decorate the tank with stones. You can either choose river rocks or colorful pebbles to enhance the aquarium’s beauty.

But make sure you thoroughly clean the stones before adding them to the fish tank to prevent any issues.

Choose Between Live or Fake Plants

Regardless of which maintenance guide you read, there’s not enough research on whether live or fake plants are better. You’ll find that many home tanks feature fake plants because they’re more colorful and easier to maintain. Despite not being real, fish still love to hide behind them, making them a great option.

If caring for plants is one of your hobbies, choose live ones. Real plants improve water quality because they filter the fish’s waste.

Because of this, plant species like water wisteria and java ferns are popular options for fish owners. A bonus is that plants reduce carbon dioxide levels so that the levels are stable.

Owners using live plants should choose anchoring species. Not only does it supply oxygen to the tank, but they look incredible, especially if you’ve chosen multicolored stones. If you’re not sure where to start your search, try java moss or honor, as they are fan favorites.

Add Your Favorite Fish Species

No neon tank is complete without fish, so decide which species to buy. There are many great choices, such as guppies, tetra, and neon goby.

If you want to start your collection, make sure you shop for neon goby and other species from a reputable company.

Decor With Household Items

The beauty of owning a fish tank is that you get full creative control. Because of this, make your aquarium unique by adding household items.

For instance, you should try introducing a ceramic pot or even a plastic toy for your fish to interact with.

Light Your Fish Tank

Lighting is another key element to consider. Spend time trying different options as it determines the aquarium’s mood.

You may, for example, choose neutral colors while other fish owners may want multicolored lights.

Decorate Your Neon Fish Tank Today

Hopefully, you’re now ready to decorate your neon fish tank.

There are endless possibilities, such as choosing the right colored stones and filling the tank with plants. You should also add quirky household items and consider lighting before buying fish. Good luck!

