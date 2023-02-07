Installing a split AC can be a difficult job if you do not know the right process. When the AC is poorly installed, it will have decreased efficiencies that can consume more energy and will require very frequent repairs. Therefore knowing the right steps for the installation is very important.

Select the Area for Installation

You should select a strong wall for installing Split AC in your home or office. Make sure the wall can hold both the indoor and the outdoor units together. If the external unit is not mounted on the same wall as the internal unit, a strong wall will still require for ensuring that there aren’t any vibrations on the walls. You should also make sure that there are 15 cm distances on both sides of the AC unit indoors. The height of the AC unit is generally a minimum of 7 feet from the ground is suggested.

Fix the Drill Outlet Hole and the Mounting Plate

Place the attachment plate against wall at which you wish to place the indoor unit. Ensure that the mounting plate remains horizontal. If you do not possess the bubble/spirit level, try measuring tapes for the same purpose. When you have achieved the horizontal position, you may use a pencil for marking the points where you want the drilling. Now you should insert the plastic anchors into the drill holes in the marked positions. Now, you can tighten the screws by holding the mountain plate. Finally, you should drill a hole of about 7 to 8 cm in the ideal position for the wires and the pipes for going out through the split to the outdoor unit of AC. Mountain Comfort Heating & Cooling, Inc. of Show Low can guide you with the right drilling method for creating the outlet hole for the outdoor AC unit.

Mount the Indoor Unit of AC

The front cover of the AC should be removed while lifting the mounting plate. When you have drilled the outlet hole in the walls, the wires and the drainage pipes can be sent through the copper wires. Copper pipe bends should maintain a proper cooling effect. All the components can be bound together with the help of electrical tape. The front cover of the AC unit needs to be attached after careful mounting of the air conditioner system.

Select the Right Installation Area

For ensuring optimum performance, there should be a distance of about 30-35 cm between and around the outdoor units. Make sure you are avoiding places that receive direct sunlight or remain dusty most of the time. To get professional guidance on proper installation of AC, you may visit

Fix the Brackets

You should fix the brackets on the marked areas. After mounting the outdoor unit, you should connect the wires by connecting through the copper wires with the indoor units.

Conclusion

If you follow all the above-mentioned steps for installing an air conditioner system, you can successfully install both the indoor and the outdoor unit AC. When you are not confident, you should always call the professionals because poorly installed air conditioners may attract huge energy bills and will require expensive repairs.