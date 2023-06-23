Your typical fridge has a lifespan of 10 to 15 years. Fridges with freezers can run for up to 13 years. You’ll probably need a new fridge before you know it.

When that happens, you’ll need to take the right steps. Shopping for a new refrigerator can be more complicated than you may think. Read on to learn how to shop for and buy a refrigerator the right way.

Measure Your Spaces

Your current refrigerator likely fits a neat little cubby between your counters. You don’t have to use this place. However, your kitchen arrangement can look awkward if you choose to do this.

Measure the Fridge Space

Therefore, before you visit any appliance stores, measure the space where your old refrigerator went. Measure its width, height, and depth. Write these numbers down and put the info where you can retrieve them later.

Drawer Space

You should also measure the space between the fridge’s front and any islands it faces. This will tell you how much space you have for swinging doors and sliding drawers. You should want to fully open these features.

Think About the Features You’ll Use

Think about the types of food you regularly buy. Recognize if you like having iced drinks frequently. Information like this can help you figure out what fridge features you want.

Ice and Water Dispensers

Having an ice and water dispenser on the front of your fridge can be a huge convenience. Plus, by having easy access to ice and water, you can stay hydrated. Many of these features also filter the water that they use.

Specialized Storage Areas

Do you have to pull certain items out of their original packaging so they fit? If so, you may want to adjust your fridge’s storage types. For example, sliding shelves can help you find places for taller items.

Choose a New Fridge Color

The perfect color for your fridge depends on the color of your kitchen decor. You may want a color that matches the color of your counters or not. It may be better for you to choose a color that works in contrast with the colors of your cabinets.

Look Up Color Theory

Try looking up color theory. This will teach you how colors work with each other. After learning this, you should be able to choose colors that will make your kitchen the envy of all that look upon it.

Learn More About New Appliances

Buying a new fridge can be exciting. However, you shouldn’t let yourself get too excited. You need to be able to focus long enough to get the features of your new fridge right.

If you want to learn more about fridges or other new appliances, check out some of our other articles about the home.