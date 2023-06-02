Did you know that about 1.5% of the global population had Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID)?

Dissociative disorder is a normal experience for people with post-traumatic stress disorder. You need to know what is dissociation and how to deal with it.

Dissociation is one of the ways we cope with difficult times. But when you’re overcoming a difficult moment, this can prevent you from participating in life.

How to stop dissociating when you need to? Read on to learn some grounding techniques you can use.

Mind Your Senses

Practicing “mind your senses” is a great way to stay connected to the present and keep focus. By calling attention to the sensation of the five senses—touch, sight, sound, smell, taste—one may become aware of the current environment. Taking a deep breath or feeling the texture of the bed sheets on your skin can help you stay in the moment.

When it comes to touch, it can be as simple as carrying around an object like a stone or a piece of fabric that can help anchor back to the present moment. You can also try different programs for mental health near your area.

Go Fishing

One of the best grounding techniques for stopping dissociation is “go fishing”. All you need to do is set everything aside for a moment, close your eyes, and picture yourself standing next to a beautiful lake or river.

After that, allow yourself a moment to relax and enjoy the moment without judgment. This simple grounding technique can help you come back to the present moment and reconnect with the reality around you. After returning to the present moment, consider making a decision that is good for you and your mental health.

Join a Group

To stop disassociation, one of the best ways is to join a support group. This can give a person the opportunity to discuss their experiences with others in a safe and non-judgmental environment. Being surrounded by a group of people who have gone through similar experiences can provide comfort and reassurance.

Try Yoga

Yoga is a powerful and versatile tool for grounding that can be used to pull yourself out of dissociation. 94% of yoga practitioners do it for health reasons.

It is important first to find an accessible and comfortable place to practice in. Start with a flowing practice that lasts between 5-30 minutes., and make sure to breathe deeply. Focus on aligning your breath with your movement and invite a sense of stability and calmness to your body.

Watch a Movie

When feeling like dissociating, one grounding technique is to watch a movie. When picking a movie, focus on stories that are calming and comforting instead of intense or unpredictable.

This is a great way to take your mind off of whatever is causing distress and create a safe space for yourself to relax. As the movie plays, be conscious of your surroundings and the feeling in your body. This can help to ground you in the present moment.

Attend a Party

Attending a party can be a helpful grounding technique. You can see the decorations, hear the music, smell the food, feel the textures of the objects around you, and taste the beverages.

Actively remind yourself of where you are and what is happening. This can be as simple as repeating a few words like “I am at a party” or “I am safe.” Finally, turning towards a kind and comforting person can be an effective way to reboot your connection with the present moment. They can provide a safe space for you to express your feelings and share your experience.

Write an Article

Writing an article can be an effective grounding technique for managing difficult moments. When writers write they become mindful of their senses, environment, and emotions. This can serve as a strong anchor to the present instead of floating into the past or the future.

Write down where you are without judgment. Notice the sounds and feel of your environment. Describe your emotions with words, allowing for any difficult feelings to arise.

Play With the Kids

When it comes to dealing with difficult moments, playing with the kids can work wonders in helping to stop dissociating. Playing with children can allow us to shift our focus to something less stressful and more positive. This can help to alleviate the symptoms of dissociation.

Playing a game of tag or simply spending quality time with the kids can also allow us to become more connected with reality. It allows us to connect with our inner child.

Be Physically Active

One of the most effective techniques is to be physically active. Activities like vigorous exercise, going for a long walk, or even doing something simple like cleaning can help to reduce dissociation by engaging the body and focusing attention away from intrusive thoughts.

Additionally, physical activity increases the production of endorphins, which are associated with positive feelings. It is helpful to find an activity that works in your specific situation, as everyone responds differently to physical activity.

Listen to Inspiring Music

When faced with overwhelming feelings or memories, listening to inspiring music can be used as a grounding technique to help stop dissociating. Choose calming music that brings you some amount of joy or peace.

Focus on the sounds and the rhythm while you listen. Receiving emotional support from music can help to anchor you into the present moment and help to ground you.

Meditate on Positive Words

Meditating on positive words can be a great way to stop dissociating in difficult moments. The practice of meditating on positive words can help foster a feeling of calmness and reduce the anxiety that leads to dissociative episodes.

Choose some words that are meaningful to you and focus on each word for at least five minutes. Acknowledge any feelings that come up, whether physical, emotional, or spiritual.

Learn How to Stop Dissociating Now

Grounding techniques are helpful tools how to stop dissociating in difficult moments. When in distress, you can mind your senses, fish, join a group, do yoga, a movie, a party, and article writing. Playing with kids, being active, music, and meditating on positive words can help in staying present.

Control your dissociation by practicing these calming techniques. Ask the support of a mental health provider if you are struggling.

