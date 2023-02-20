An LLB or Business of Laws is a three-year undergraduate degree program that provides students with a strong foundation in the law field offered at universities and law schools around the globe. If you are looking to pursue a law career in India, an LLB course can be your stepping stone. The first step in taking an LLB course is ensuring you meet and fulfill the admission requirements. However, the requirements vary depending on the institution and law schools.

To take up an LLB course, students must have a minimum of 50% marks in the higher and senior secondary examinations, an acceptable Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), and Law School Admission Test (LSAT), along with the candidate’s performance in the group discussion and interview process.

The admission requirement for an LLB course is straightforward, attracting students aspiring to build a career in a highly respected and diverse profession and offering a wide range of career opportunities for LLB graduates. The legal field is expected to continue growing and evolving, with new technologies and changing societal norms shaping how legal professionals work.

With the changing dynamic of the law domain, LLB courses have introduced certain aspects, such as integrated LLB courses and specializations. Opting for a specialization during the LLB course allows students to gain in-depth knowledge of the domain of their interest. Here are some of the most popular specializations offered in an LLB course:

Criminal Law

Corporate Law

Labour Law

Constitutional Law

Taxation Law

Energy Law

Digital Innovation and Law

Forensic Science and Law

Introducing these specializations demonstrates the continued growth and evolution led by new technology and changing societal norms shaping the way legal professionals work. Depending upon the specialization, there are a variety of job roles available for LLB graduates in India.

Lawyer:

Lawyers represent clients in court, negotiate settlements, and provide legal advice. They may specialize in a specific area of law, such as criminal law, family law, or corporate law. To become a lawyer in India, one must complete a bachelor’s degree, attend law school, and pass the bar exam.

Corporate Lawyer:

Corporate lawyers advise companies and organizations on legal matters related to their operations and transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, securities, and intellectual property. They may work in-house for a company or be employed by a law firm.

Intellectual Property Lawyer:

Intellectual property lawyers advise clients on legal issues related to patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. They may work in-house for a company or be employed by a law firm.

Criminal Lawyer:

Criminal lawyers represent individuals and organizations in criminal proceedings and provide legal advice. They may work in public defender’s offices, private law firms, or as a prosecutor.

Environmental Lawyer:

Environmental lawyers advise clients on legal issues related to the environment, such as pollution and conservation. They may work for government agencies, non-profit organizations, or private law firms.

Labor Lawyer:

Labor lawyers advise employers and employees on legal issues related to labor laws, such as employment discrimination, workplace safety, and collective bargaining. They may work in-house for a company or be employed by a law firm.

Cyber Lawyers:

Cyber lawyers advise clients on legal issues related to the internet, such as data privacy, intellectual property, and cybercrime. They may work in-house for a company or be employed by a law firm.

Tax Lawyer:

Tax lawyers advise clients on legal issues related to taxes, such as tax planning and compliance. They may work in-house for a company or be employed by a law firm.

Public Interest Lawyer:

Public interest lawyers work for non-profit organizations or government agencies to advocate for social causes, such as human rights, environmental protection, and access to justice.

Now that you are familiar with an LLB course and the career it leads, take the next step and apply for the program!