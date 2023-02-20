The presence of large trucks on the road can pose a significant risk to other drivers, passengers, and even pedestrians. Unfortunately, truck accidents occur often, resulting in devastating injuries and even fatalities.

However, it is also essential to understand the top causes of these accidents so that steps can be taken to prevent them from occurring.

Cause #1: Driver Fatigue

One of the big causes of truck accidents is driver fatigue. The long hours that truck drivers spend on the road, combined with tight deadlines and pressure to deliver goods, can result in exhaustion and decreased alertness. This can lead to drowsy driving, which impairs a driver’s ability to make split-second decisions, react to changing road conditions, and avoid collisions.

Furthermore, federal regulations limit truck driver work hours, but some drivers may falsify their log books to meet their delivery schedules.

Furthermore, federal regulations limit truck driver work hours, but some drivers may falsify their log books to meet their delivery schedules.

Cause #2: Improper Loading and Overloading

Another major cause of truck accidents is improper loading and overloading of cargo. When a truck is not loaded properly, its balance can be affected, making it more difficult to control and increasing the risk of a rollover accident.

Overloading can also place excessive strain on the vehicle's brakes, tires, and suspension system, increasing the risk of a breakdown or a crash.

Cause #3: Speeding and Reckless Driving

Speeding and reckless driving are also common factors causing truck accidents. The sheer size and structure of a truck make it difficult to slow down or stop quickly, and a truck traveling at high speeds can cause devastating damage in the event of a crash.

Furthermore, reckless driving behaviors such as tailgating, making sudden lane changes, or failing to signal turns can increase the risk of a collision.

Furthermore, reckless driving behaviors such as tailgating, making sudden lane changes, or failing to signal turns can increase the risk of a collision.

Cause #4: Mechanical Failure

Mechanical failure can also contribute to truck accidents. The large size and weight of trucks place significant stress on the vehicle’s components, and a failure in any of these parts can have catastrophic consequences.

For example, a blown tire or a brake failure can cause a truck to lose control and crash. In these cases, it is important to determine whether the mechanical failure was due to inadequate maintenance or a manufacturing defect, as either of these factors may result in liability on the part of the trucking company or the manufacturer.

Trucking accident law firms can help accident victims explore all possible avenues for compensation, including the possibility of a mechanical failure as a contributing factor.

Final Thoughts

Understanding the top causes of truck accidents is essential for preventing future incidents and holding those responsible accountable.