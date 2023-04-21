Meet Toto Steubesand, a man of many talents and accomplishments. Born and raised in Germany, Toto’s family owned an industrial laundry business, which inspired him to pursue a degree in textile cleaning. He finished his education and then served his country as a member of the Navy’s personnel.

While he was deployed, Toto Steubesand gained extensive knowledge in intelligence operations and went on to become a field HUMINT leader and tactical HUMINT leader in the international Special Forces community. He was later promoted to Anti-Terrorism/Anti-Piracy Staff Officer Class in Pensacola, Florida.

After his military service ended, Toto became the CEO of Germany’s ZST Security, where he led the company to new heights. His contributions to the company were invaluable, leading to a promotion to Executive Partner. He helped establish the International Academy for Security (IAS), which offers top-notch education in the field of security.

Toto Steubesand opened AbwehrKraft, a martial arts school in Kiel, Germany, in 2016, where he teaches “Israeli Krav Maga” to students of all ages and backgrounds. Toto and his group instruct military personnel, law enforcement officers, and the general public in close-quarter combat and proper weapon use, and their method is widely regarded as the best in its field.

Toto’s success in entrepreneurship and his dedication to mentoring and coaching others are widely recognized in his community. His unwavering commitment to excellence is a testament to his character, and his willingness to give back to his community is a testament to his generosity and compassion.

Toto Steubesand’s remarkable career is proof that with dedication, hard work, and focus, anyone can achieve greatness and make a positive impact in multiple fields. Many find inspiration in Toto’s willingness to take risks, serve in the military, and give back to his community. He’s a one-of-a-kind individual who’s changed the world with his groundbreaking contributions to the fields of martial arts, security, and business.