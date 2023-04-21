Many factors can affect your reproductive health, including your diet and lifestyle. Here are tips from women’s health experts to help you maintain healthy fertility levels and prevent infertility.

Get Regular Screenings

Regular screenings help detect health conditions early when treatment can be more effective. They can help prevent high blood pressure, heart disease, and cancer. A good guide for getting regular screenings comes from the United States Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of experts. Its recommendations can help you tailor your screening schedule based on your age, risk factors, and personal goals of care.

The USPSTF recommends all sexually active women ages 24 and younger be screened annually for chlamydia and gonorrhea, and testing should be done for people who have new sex partners or are at increased risk.

You should be screened for breast cancer if you have been diagnosed with the disease and a mammogram if you are at increased risk. For a more comprehensive cancer screening, the American Cancer Society recommends regular X-rays and mammograms for all women ages 50 to 80. Another important screening for reproductive health is a cervical cancer screening, which includes a Pap test and an HPV test. Both of these tests can help prevent the onset of cervical cancer, the most common type of cancer in women.

Eat Healthy Foods

Eating a well-balanced diet is an integral part of your overall health and an essential aspect of your reproductive health. You want to ensure you get enough nutrients to support your health, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and protein. Ideally, you’ll consume more nutrient-rich foods, like fresh, raw fruits and vegetables, while limiting high-fat, sugary foods. You should also limit foods that contain pesticides, which are known to affect the endocrine system and reduce fertility negatively. According to a recent study, women who eat healthy foods are more likely to conceive than those who don’t. These include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and nuts.

Salmon is a highly recommended food for fertility, especially since it’s low in mercury. The fish also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which boost the body’s ability to produce hormones for ovulation and pregnancy.

Oysters are another must-have food for fertility, as they’re an excellent source of zinc and iron, which help boost sperm and egg quality. They’re also low in calories and fat, so they’re a good option for weight-conscious women trying to conceive. For protein, a fertility-friendly option is vegetable proteins, like beans and legumes. These plant proteins are lower in saturated ‘bad’ fats, which can increase blood pressure, blood clotting, and water retention.

Exercise Regularly

Exercising regularly can benefit your health, and exercising consistently is essential if you are trying to conceive. It can also help you manage stress and anxiety and reduce your risk of certain cancers.

It is advised that most women engage in at least 30 minutes of moderately strenuous activity each day, but it’s best to be consistent with this routine. The CDC recommends incorporating cardiovascular exercises, such as brisk walking or water aerobics, into your workouts to maximize your health and prevent heart disease. However, it’s important to note that too much vigorous exercise can decrease fertility, as several studies have found. It’s especially harmful to your ovaries if you are not at a healthy weight and are exercising for more than an hour a day. Keep tabs on your physical and emotional state, as you can tell if you are reaching your peak level of exercise. If you feel drained or exhausted, stop working out immediately.

Take Supplements

The health of a woman’s reproductive system is critical. It can prevent diseases and conditions that harm her body or fetus. It’s also a key component of her overall health and can help her live longer.

In addition to eating healthy foods and exercising regularly, women should take supplements to support their reproductive health. These supplements can increase fertility, improve ovulation and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications. However, you should talk to your doctor before taking any supplements.

Vitamin E: This antioxidant helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. It can also help regulate a woman’s menstrual cycle and promote ovulation. It’s best taken before trying to conceive and should be taken at least 15 milligrams daily.

Selenium: This trace mineral helps with various functions, including proper thyroid function and DNA synthesis. Deficiencies of selenium can lead to fertility problems and may increase the risk of miscarriage or other complications during pregnancy. Adding selenium to your diet or taking supplements can boost your micronutrient levels.

Folate: This B vitamin is essential for normal growth and development but can be deficient in some people. Taking a multivitamin or folic acid supplement can ensure you get enough folate. It can also be found in leafy greens, legumes, and whole grains.

Iron: This vitamin is essential for a woman’s overall health but can be deficient in some people. This can affect ovulation and egg quality, so it’s vital to ensure you get adequate iron levels in your daily diet.