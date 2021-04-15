Lana Rhoades is a renowned American actress and model. She is among the most popular actresses in the adult film industry. Lana rose to fame as a model in 2016 when she was featured in a photoshoot for PlayBoy magazine. She has since appeared in hundreds of porn videos and has created a solid income from the industry. Lana has also won several awards and has been nominated for a lot more, thanks to her prowess in the adult film industry.

Lana Rhoades’s Bio/Wiki

Lana Rhoades Real Name

Her real name is Amara Maple.

Childhood

Lana was born Amara Maple, on September 6, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois. She had a keen passion for dancing and acting from childhood. As she grew up, Lana gained some popularity on social media, notably on YouTube, where she was an influencer. She posted product reviews, vlogs, make-up tutorials, and beauty hacks. Lana was also part of her high school’s cheerleading squad. At sixteen, she found herself on the wrong side of the law and was sent to a correction facility. She was initially supposed to serve five years, but luckily her good behavior got the sentence reduced to just one year. Lana later joined Oakton Community College but could not finish her course as her career started picking up.

Career

Lana aspired to join the adult film industry when she was sixteen. She worked at the Tilted Kilt pub in Illinois, before turning eighteen and marrying her husband, Jon. The couple was together for five years before they divorced.

Lana moved to Los Angeles, to get started on her career in the adult film entertainment industry. Ultimately, she kicked off her acting career as one of the best-paid actresses in the industry.

In 2014, Lana made her debut in the industry. In 2017, she appeared in a photoshoot with the PlayBoy magazine and instantly rose to fame, after releasing her debut movie, Lana, which was also released the same year. She shot her first hardcore scene in April 2016, after moving from Chicago. Lana became a sensation in the industry and was sought after by the biggest production companies in the adult film business. In fact, she was so popular that she had already appeared in approximately 50 movies in five months.

Lana has since been nominated and awarded many times for her prowess. Some of them include the AVN Awards, the X-BIZ Awards, and the Spank Bank Awards.

Some of the production companies she has worked with include Elegant Angel, HardX, Evil Angel, and Tushy.

After working in the adult film industry for a little over two years, Lana announced that she would be leaving the industry. There were many speculations about why she had decided to leave so abruptly, and many rumored that her producers were mistreating her. Lana, however, said that she needed time to focus on her personal projects. Despite her exit, Lana kept getting support from millions of loyal fans all over the world.

In 2020, Lana re-entered the industry and signed her first major deal with Brazzers, a well-known name in the business. Later, in an interview with Logan Paul, Lana mentioned that her contract with the industry giant had been canceled.

Lana Rhoades Net Worth

As of 2020, Lana’s net worth was estimated to be at least $20M.

Family and Marriage

Lana’s family remains unknown. She likes to keep this part of her life private and does not talk about it much. It is also unclear whether they know what she does for a living and whether they support her in that. It is thought to be a deeply religious family, hence the actress’s move on privacy. In a video, Lana mentioned that she did, in fact, let her mother in on her career choice. Her mother cried but apparently, came to accept her daughter’s choice, on condition that she doesn’t change. She seems to have a good relationship with her family.

Lana got married at 18, to her husband Jon, who she divorced five years later, before moving to Los Angeles, as she kickstarted her career. She has dated Mike Majlak, who is an actor and author. Mike Majlak is best friends with the famous Youtuber, Logan Paul, and is also a popular YouTuber himself, with more than 900 000 subscribers. Lana appears on Logan’s YouTube once in a while.

The actress claimed to have received a direct message from a famous football star on Instagram. Even though she did not reveal his identity, many people speculate that it could be Gareth Bale or Marcelo Vieira Jr.

It is not known whether Lana has any children.

Lana Rhoades and Gareth Bale

In March 2020, Lana Rhoades’s then-boyfriend, Mike Majlak, made remarks that a famous football player had messaged her on Instagram. He did not disclose the names but revealed that the star had roughly 43 million followers on the social media platform and had a contract worth eighty million US Dollars.

Fans were quick to research and soon realized that the Real Madrid football team had contracts worth eighty million dollars and had three players who had about 43 M followers on Instagram: Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and James Rodriquez. People soon decided that the likeliest candidate was Gareth Bale, who undoubtedly had the closest number of followers to 43 Million.

Notably, all three of these footballers are married and have children.

It was later speculated that the footballer in question was either Marcelo Vieira Jr or James Rodriquez, with some settling on the former.

Lana Rhoades and Ivan Toney

Also, there is some news on the Internet about Lana Rhoades and Ivan Toney. Don’t know if the news is true or not.

Plastic Surgery

The earliest of Lana’s fans would know that her body has undergone modifications over the years. It is said that Lana was slimmer and had a more natural physique compared to her now fuller features. She is thought to have had implants to her breasts and butt. She has been criticized, heavily, over the years for this choice but maintains that she simply did not like the way she looked before. Lana has also held a positive outlook and seems to be quite content with her body.

Social Media

Lana enjoys the following on social media. She is a verified user on Instagram, with well over 14 million followers. In her spare time, Lana likes to walk her dogs and make cupcakes. She has shared many photos with her followers on social media, doing what she loves.

Conclusion

While Lana’s career choice remains controversial, Lana has continually shown that she is an ambitious woman, with a strong and undefeated mind. She has enjoyed her life, at work and away, and has become an inspiration to many women and girls all over the world. Miss Lana Rhoades will keep inspiring us to love our lives and change whatever we need to, to be who we want to be.