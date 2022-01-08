Modern TV has been giving us great products over the past decade. Indeed, the movie and TV shows industries have changed a lot over this time. Now, everyone has the series they watch. Some are watched by millions, while others become the great discoveries of a few. In fact, these days finding a good show is harder than ever before. With the endless variety of options and shows on the air, including numerous online streaming platforms, making the right choice takes a lot of time. Fortunately, you don’t have to do it yourself. We have made a collection of the most recent and best American TV shows, in case you’ve been looking for series to watch during the holidays. Let’s see what we got here.

5 Best American TV Shows

Mare of Easttown (2021)

HBO miniseries are getting better and better, and the Mare of Easttown is a good example of that. This miniseries, released in 2021, has immediately made everyone talk about them. Why not? It’s one of the best, high-quality TV products we have seen in a while. Everything about it is close to perfection – the cast, plot, drama, music. I couldn’t find any flaws there. It’s one of those classic detective series that takes place in small, distant areas of America. Honestly, it’s time such dramas get their own genres. Somehow people love watching about life in small towns, especially when it involves crime and pursuit of justice. Mare of Easttown, though, also has Kate Winslet to make the series even better.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 – present)

The Handmaid’s Tale has changed the world forever. Of course, by now, you have probably heard about it. However, the show’s reputation, known to be dark and gloomy, could have prevented you from watching it. Well, we are here to ask you to give it a chance. Yes, this show covers some big social issues, like oppression, feminism, environmental threats, and more. Yes, the series often leave you raging or speechless with the brutality of injustice. However, this show will never make you indifferent, and that’s what we all wish for in a good show. You are going to think about it weeks after the whole thing is over.

Stranger Things (2016 – present)

Netflix has given us lots of great series and movies over the years. However, Stranger Things has been one of the first Netflix series to gain global popularity. This is a show about a bunch of school kids (and Winona Ryder!) in the 1980s battling with unknown creatures from the other world. What is there not to love?

Those who grew up in the 1980s are here to feel the nostalgia and experience some elements of their childhood once again. The younger generations are there for the thrill and weird lifestyle that their parents had back in the day. However, whatever reasons you have by the start of it, the plot and the cast will make sure you stay till the last episode. It’s fun, unpredictable, and simply adorable. Moreover, we are promised more than one more season before it all ends.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009 – present)

Sometimes you just want to turn on your TV and enjoy the positivity, simplicity, and good vibe. Well, in such a case, RuPaul’s Drag Race is a perfect choice. The show has been on the air for over ten years, so there is little chance you haven’t heard of it. Yes, it is that show with the drag queens competing for the title. And it is just as fun and sparkly as it sounds. The show doesn’t give you any anxiety or negative feelings. Of course, there is some drama. It is a competition, after all. But it is still light-hearted and entertaining. RuPaul simply wants to bring more fun into this world. We must say, this show delivers. Beware though, that with fourteen seasons in, you can be hooked for a long time. These series are truly addictive.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017 – present)

One can’t watch just one The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episode. It is the most binge-watched show on the list so far. So, this is the Amazon series set in the 1950s. The show tells a story about Midge (Mrs. Maises), who is, indeed, marvelous. There is little she can’t do. Surprisingly to all, including herself, she finds herself in the world of comedy and stand-up. In times when women’s place in society was pretty limited, Mrs. Maisel was breaking all the rules and seeking her way to fame and a career in the entertainment industry.

Of course, her path is bumpy. The fourth season is about to come out, and we still watch her fighting the world and proving herself worthy. Though, you learn pretty fast into the series that Mrs. Maisel knows her way around words. She is surely not the one you’d ever expect to say, “Can you write my paper?” Nope, she is not writing at all, in fact. Maisel is at her best only when improvising. Overall, it is worth watching the show just to hear some of the stand-up bits Midge comes up with when on stage.