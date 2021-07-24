Izabela Izycka is a beautiful young woman from Poland, who has quickly gained popularity, thanks to her hot and bold photos and videos circulating on the Internet. A part of Izabela’s dream is to tour the world and create extraordinary content for her fans. Another dream of hers is to feature on the covers of famous magazines.

Izabela Izycka’s Bio

Early Life

Izabela Izycka is a complete mystery; there is no known information about her birthdate but her birthplace, on the other hand, is known to be somewhere in Warsaw, Poland. Little is also known about who her parents are and whether she has any siblings.

Physical Traits

Again, this beautiful Polish model is a complete mystery, such that even her height and weight have not been accurately determined. You can, however, see that she is a tall and gorgeous woman, who has been blessed with lovely brown hair and brown eyes. She has a slim body that is undoubtedly perfect for any modeling career.

Career

Izabela has been known to work as a model and she also has an account on OnlyFans, TikTok, and Instagram. She has already garnered a total of 18,300 likes on her OnlyFans account, while her TikTok has about 463,600 followers, with ‘likes’ amounting to 3.6 million. Her Instagram account has about 288,000 followers.

To pursue her career in the modeling industry, she decided to move from her small town in Poland to Los Angeles, California, where she was able to further increase her popularity.

Interesting Facts

Despite how large her breasts are, Izabela has never had any plastic surgery done to them.

If you check closely at her wrist, you will be able to see tattoos on both of them.