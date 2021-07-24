Jade Snel is a pretty young woman from Adelaide, Australia, who has quickly gained traction on social media due to her sexy and daring photos. Jade is a brunette who has been blessed with beautiful brown eyes and a gorgeous body that is, undeniably, very seductive.

Jade is a somewhat mysterious woman, with little information on the Internet about her. The only family member that is known to be related to Jade, is her mother, Sieanne McGuffie, and some of her photos show a woman that could be her sister, named Bonni Snel.

