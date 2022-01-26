Jasmine Jnad is a well-known social media personality. She is recognized as a plus-size model and has worked with major fashion labels. She became a social media phenomenon by using the moniker @traprapunzel.

Jasmine Jnad’s Bio

Early Life

Jasmine Jnad was born on January 14, 1999, into a family of Syrian descent. Unfortunately, we do not know much about her childhood and educational background because she is fairly private about these.

Jasmine Jnad began her career in social media at an early age. Her first Instagram post came in June of 2018. It means she was 19 years old when she began posting on social media.

Social Media Success

Jasmine Jnad now has over 1.7 million Instagram followers. She has also amassed over 100,000 Twitter followers for her traprapunzel account.

Jasmine’s increasing popularity has made her a fresh face for various plus-size brands. Many businesses, ranging from cosmetics to sportswear to apparel, have collaborated with her on various campaigns.

In addition to her social media success, Jasmine has created an OnlyFans account. It is unclear how many subscribers she has on the site, but the most recent data shows that you would need to spend $12.55 per month to subscribe to her account.