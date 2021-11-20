Jenicka Lopez has a YouTube account and is a renowned reality TV actress. Jenicka Priscilla Lopez is her full name. Jenni Rivera, a Latina singer, is her mother. Jenicka lives in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California. She also works as a professional social media personality with over a million followers, allowing her to earn a sizable salary for promotions.

Jenicka Lopez’s Bio

Early life

Jenicka Lopez was born on October 3, 1997, in the United States. She is the youngest kid of Jenni and Juan Lopez, a well-known Latina couple. Chiquis Rivera, Michael Lopez, Johnny Lopez, and Jacquie Lopez are her four siblings with whom she spent her childhood.

On and off-camera, Jenni’s children appear to have a great bond. They have a lot of photos of themselves doing things outside and chilling. Nonetheless, they have their quarrels, as do all families.

Jenicka Lopez’s mother had everything a person needs and wants, thanks to her celebrity and work success. It also implies that Jenicka and her siblings enjoyed a good life with adequate food, clothing, and education.

Jenicka Lopez’s Parents

Mother: Jenni Rivera

Jenni Rivera Saavedra, Jenicka’s mother, was born in Mexico on July 2, 1969. She was among the most successful Latina artists of her generation. Jenni worked as a singer, actress, composer, television producer, and businesswoman throughout her career. Mariachi, Banda, and Norteno were her favorite genres of regional Mexican music. Jenni was even named “Top Latin Artist of the year 2013” by Billboard magazine. She was also the best-selling musician of the year in 2013.

Mother’s Career

Rivera began her singing profession in 1992 when she performed a song for Father’s Day. Her first album, however, was launched in 1995. Chacalosa was the name of Jenni’s debut album. Despite her first album’s enormous popularity, Jenni had to overcome numerous obstacles on her way to fame because her profession was in the male-dominated Mexican music industry.

Jenni claimed, in a conversation with Billboard Magazine, that getting her music to enjoy airtime on radio shows in Los Angeles was difficult. They also put her CD in the garbage can right in front of her, she said.

Jenni, on the other hand, was a formidable opponent. She was driven and ambitious. Nothing was going to be able to stop her from reaching her aspirations and goals. The incident did not affect her. She followed up with the albums, “We Are Rivera” as well as “Farewell to Selena.” When famed Tejano singer, Selena, was assassinated in 1995, the world was shocked, and Jenni chose to devote her album to her, calling it, “Farewell to Selena.”

Dejate Amar, Simplemente, and Fonovisa Record are also three of the other commercially outstanding Mexican Latin pop singer’s albums. Jenni was designated National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s spokeswoman on August 6, 2010. She was also named on the Top 25 Most Powerful and Influential Women’s list, in 2012. To summarize, Rivera had a distinguished profession, and she was active in a variety of social causes during this period of her life, enhancing her renown.

Mother’s death

The music industry suffered a setback on December 9, 2012, when one of its prized jewels died. Jenni Rivera and six other members of the group died in an aircraft disaster, shocking fans all over the world.

Jenni’s body was laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery, which is situated in Long Beach, California, on December 31, 2012. Even though she passed away, she left us with lots of art to commemorate her. After her death, her debut film, “Filly Brown,” was released, and it was a huge financial success.

Juan Lopez Pardo (father)

As contentious and well-known as Jenicka’s mother was, her dad, Juan Lopez Pardo, was much more so, though in a difficult way. Jenicka’s father illegally brought several immigrants into the United States from Mexico. Juan was a smuggler of drugs and people. The law captured him and found him guilty. After Jenicka’s parents married, this incident occurred.

Juan Lopez Pardo was also sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Jenicka’s parents divorced in 2002, barely a year after adding a son, by the name Johnny Angel, into their lives. Her parents’ divorce must have been heartbreaking but not as distressing as her mother’s death in 2012.

Career

In 2011, Jenicka Lopez debuted as a reality star on the show, “I Love Jenni,” in which she featured. Her other renowned family members, Lupillo and Rosie Rivera, also came on the show for their roles. Lopez went on to star in a spin-off of the same show, called “The Riveras,” and she became a viral celebrity sensation at an early age.

Lopez began her career in 2011, at the age of 14, when she was featured in the reality show, “I Love Jenni.” It is a Mexican American television series that premiered on March 5, 2011, and ended on August 11, 2013. In addition, the series covered the personal and professional lives of Jenni, the well-known singer.

In addition, the series spanned three seasons and included more than 37 episodes. The television series featured Jenicka and her four siblings, Johnny Lopez, Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Campos, and Michael Marin. Shortly after its debut, the television series became one of Universo’s most popular shows. Similarly, Jenicka received a lot of love and acclaim from people worldwide for her performance on the TV show.

In addition, Jenicka was cast in the television series, “Chiquis ‘n Control” in 2012. The Mexican American television series included Jenicka’s mother’s life and had more than 50 episodes in total. The television series premiered on Universo television on October 16, 2016, and after four impressive series, it was canceled on September 24, 2020.

Social Media

Jenicka Lopez is active on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, among other social media networks. Jenicka also has over 222 thousand Facebook fans, 38.9 thousand Twitter followers, 9.3 TikTok followers, and over one million Instagram fans. She has a YouTube account with over 153 thousand subscribers.

Jenicka is a busy person on social media, as she frequently updates her followers on her daily activities. Similarly, her bodily alteration may be seen in her latest posts on social media platforms. She also enjoys taking pictures with her family and sharing them on social media.

YouTube channel

Jenicka Lopez has a Channel on YouTube where she posts videos about her workouts, daily beauty routines, vegan eating habits, and other topics. Her YouTube channel, in addition, has more than 149 thousand subscribers. Her videos receive a lot of views; therefore, we can presume Jenicka makes a nice living off her YouTube account.

Is Jenicka Lopez single or in a relationship?

Jenicka Lopez, on the other hand, is a single woman. She has never married. She has also not revealed information concerning her previous relationships. Even though she is capable of understanding love, she is not engaged in it. When it comes to her romantic and personal life, she is a very private person. Lopez’s romantic life has always been shrouded in secrecy. She is currently concentrating solely on her growing job and schooling.

There is also no history of previous marriages or divorces. She is a lovely young lady with a great demeanor. As a result of her good looks and personality, all the men want to date her. However, she is currently uninterested in anyone.

She has kept her public image intact and has avoided unwelcome connections. She has also never been involved in rumors or controversies. She will undoubtedly enter into a relationship with the guy she has always wanted to date, in the coming days.

Conclusion

Jenicka is on the list of most well-known reality stars. She was also named on the prestigious list of famous Americans who were born in the U.S. Jenicka Lopez enjoys her birthday every year on October 3rd. Jenicka was determined to lose weight after being featured on a prominent reality television show and receiving some negative comments about her weight. She has reduced roughly 70 pounds so far, which is a fantastic success.