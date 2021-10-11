Julia Tica isn’t a stranger to the public eye. The Gen Z population, especially, likes Julia, who’s been present on various social media platforms for quite some time.

Even though she’s originally from Romania, the social media influencer currently lives in the Czech Republic.

Millions of followers quickly “occupied” her Instagram account due to the provocative content she shares on the platform.

Early Age

The famous Instagram influencer was born on February 1, 1997, in Romania. After some time, Julia moved to the Czech Republic where she currently resides. Apart from having Romanian nationality, the young model is also half Colombian.

Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Not much is known about her parents and whether she has any siblings.

Julia’s educational background is also not shared with the public. We can safely assume that she at least has a secondary education.

Career

Her big breakthrough came after she opened her Instagram account. Millions of fans began following her account on which she posts provocative and lewd photos of herself.

She realized that her curvy body was an asset so she began posting photos and videos on OnlyFans that help her gain fame and money.

Personal Life

Julia Tica is married to Alex Tica. From the content she shares, it’s unknown whether she has any kids.

We know that she has a dog named Sasha.

Conclusion

Thanks to her gorgeous body and natural facial features, Julia Tica made a huge breakthrough on several social media platforms.

From the collaborations and brand promotions she does, Julia made a fortune in a relatively short time.