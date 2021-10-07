The world first got introduced to Kevin Samuels after he proclaimed himself a life coach and a dating guru.

The lifestyle advice he gave to people from all over the world, made him gain fame. Over the years, he claimed to have helped many women to find their perfect match.

Yet, he has received a lot of backlash from various social media users because of his dating advice.

One question that remains is whether he is married or if he’s single now. This article will provide information about his personal life. Keep reading to find out more about Kevin Samuels’ relationship status.

Who Is Kevin Samuels’ Wife?

Kevin Samuels don’t have Wife now but he has two ex-wives. First marriage ended after 1 year and second one ended after 3 years. Kevin Samuels didn’t disclose his ex-wives name.

Other Facts

Early Age

Kevin was born on March 13, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia. As of September 2021, he is 56 years old.

Before becoming a motivational speaker, Kevin planned on becoming a chemical engineer. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma. After obtaining his degree, Kevin worked as a business manager and consultant in various companies.

When it comes to his parents, not much is shared with the public. The only available information he shared is that his parents separated when he was young. Kevin also stated that while growing up, he was closer to his mom.

It’s unknown whether he has any siblings.

Kevin’s Work

Kevin Samuels claims that the dating advice he gives to people is successful and relatable. He went on social media and wrote that you can form a lasting impression of someone you meet, within the very first seconds.

Although Kevin makes a lot of money from his job, some people don’t believe his words. He has received a lot of negative comments after giving advice to the women of the black community.

Private Life

Although Kevin has been giving much dating advice to people from all over the world, not much is known about his personal life.

There have been many rumors that he has been dating the Instagram influencer that goes by the handle @sixthegoddis.

Some went a little overboard that Kevin was the one who broke up the influencer’s marriage. Despite the rumors that have been circulating for almost a year, it’s still uncertain whether they’re dating.

Conclusion

Kevin Samuels is known to the public as a dating guru and motivational speaker. He has provided advice to so many people, yet it’s not sure whether he’s in a committed relationship or if he’s single at this moment.