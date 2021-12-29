Julz Gotti is a 22-year-old American adult actress based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is also a social media star with 48k Twitter followers and more than 46k followers on Instagram.

Known as Alexia Lisa Cornelius in real life, Julz Gotti celebrates her birthday on 20th July. She is half-Brazilian with a beautiful smile, black hair, brown eyes, and an attractive body form with curves in all the right places.

Julz Gotti’s Bio

Career

Julz Gotti is a fast-rising adult actress who started her acting career in 2018. She was featured in Reality Kings, BangBros, and Naughty America films. She has appeared in more than 20 adult films in different categories and is well-remembered for her irresistible figure and sexy skills.

With an army of followers, many adult film enthusiasts are expecting more hot scenes from her in the near future. As a fast-rising adult actress in the industry, many actors have fun working with her and are impressed with her talent.

Personal Life

It is unknown whether Julz Gotti is in a relationship or not. Or whether she is just trying to keep her personal affairs and relationships away from the public. What’s certain, is that she makes more money and has more fun doing her social media posts and interviews.

As of this time, there is no published information about her early life, education, religion, and other details about her biography. Julz Gotti has successfully kept personal information about her life private, despite her success in the adult film industry.

Body

Julz Gotti stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 66 kilograms. She has jet black hair and brown eyes. Her general body measurement is 36DD-27-43.

This natural Brazilian beauty is also a fan of body art. She has a Keylan tattoo on her collarbone, a small star tattoo on her left hip, and a cute moon crescent ink on her right shoulder blade.