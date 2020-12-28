Lately, there have been controversies regarding the name Kalleen Kirk. This can be attributed to her husband’s shared name with the popular Canadian actor, Steve Lund. So, to first clear the air, Kalleen is not related in the least bit to the actor, but the wife of Steve J. Lund. Her husband is the current president of Young Men, a Christian organization.

Kalleen Kirk’s Bio

Steve J. Lund

Kalleen is in the public eye courtesy of her husband, Steve Lund, who is committed to spreading Christianity. Other than serving as a missionary in the Netherlands and Georgia, his charitable activities as a Brother are commendable.

In April 2020, he got the title of general President of Young Men, which he well deserved.

On top of his reputable Christian activities, Lund is also the Chairman of Nourish the Children and formerly president of NU, Skin Enterprises.

Kalleen Kirk Contribution

Kirk has always supported her husband’s activities and even partners in some of his work.

Out of serious business, the couple is blessed with four children, who are all grown up. They also currently celebrate the blessing of nine grandchildren at their age.

Bottom Line

Though Kirk is not the actor Lund’s wife, her husband Lund is also in the limelight for numerous achievements. Besides, the couple is way older compared to the Canadian Steve Lund.