SwaggerSouls

By Shahab
Biography

SwaggerSouls

SwaggerSouls is the name that a YouTube gamer from Idaho USA goes by. His real name is Eric, but he opts to remain anonymous as far as his surname goes.

Despite the competitive nature of YouTube gaming, SwaggerSouls still managed to stand out, garnering millions of views on his channel.

SwaggerSouls’s Bio

Let’s get down to a few facts about the 26-year-old:

Background

Eric joined the universe on 24th February 1994 and currently resides in Idaho.

How Tall is Swaggersouls?

176.78 Or 5 feet 8 inches

YouTube Gaming Career

In 2015, at 21, the young man created his YouTube channel, where he posts his gaming ventures at least once a week. So far, he has managed well over 2 million subscriptions on the channels, with several of his work attracting millions of views.

Are you wondering how he managed to maneuver the gaming world in such a robust platform? Well, he stood out among his fellow gamers by strictly gaming with strangers. The exclusivity got many wanting to know him, drawing a handsome fanbase.

Then, in 2018, the prominent gamer finally posted a face reveal video, which went viral and draw his views to around 3.6 million. This was the highest that he had gotten so far, and it was a huge achievement on his side. From then on, his channel views continue to rise by the day.

Swaggersouls Helmet’s Pictures

Swaggersouls Helmet

Social Media

Eric always goes by the name SwaggerSouls, even on social media. Due to his YouTube popularity, he has an impressive following, even in other social media profiles. He has over 200 thousand followers on both Twitter and Instagram and ranges at 150 thousand followers on Twitch.

Swaggersouls Twitter’s ID: @SwaggerSouls

Recent Articles

Related Stories

Biography

Kalleen Kirk

Shahab - 0
Lately, there have been controversies regarding the name Kalleen Kirk. This can be attributed to her husband's shared name with the popular Canadian actor,...
Read more
Biography

Lindsie Chrisley

Shahab - 0
Lindsie Chrisley is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Terresa Terry. She is presently 30 years old and the mother of Jackson Campbell. She...
Read more
Biography

Lex Fridman Wikipedia

Shahab - 0
Known in the US as Lex Fridman and as Alexia Fedotov in Russia, Lex was born August 15, 1986. The young Professor had two...
Read more
Biography

Robert Deleon

Shahab - 0
Robert Deleon was a famous producer and Chief editor of Jet magazine in the United States. He was born in California, October 14, 1950. Robert...
Read more
Biography

Martha Sugalski

Shahab - 0
Martha Sugalski, a popular name in the world of media, is one woman to reckon with as far as career and personal life. So,...
Read more
Biography

Deacon Reese Phillippe

Shahab - 0
Deacon Reese Phillippe is, basically, a celebrity kid born to Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. His birth in itself was enough to catch the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© Copyright - Newspaper by TagDiv