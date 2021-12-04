Who is Gianluca Vacchi?

Hei is a social media personality and an Italian businessman. He was born in Bologna, Italy, on August 5, 1967. He has also been recognized as Grandpa Playboy because of his luxurious lifestyle. SEA’s (Societa Europea Autocaravan) president is Gianluca. His father is the CEO of the global corporation, Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA) S.p.A.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Bio

Early Life

Although his father is known to operate a worldwide company, known as Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA) S.p.A., there are few details regarding his family members. When Vacchi was seven years old, he had an Argentinian grandma who taught him to play the piano. This was his first exposure to music, and he has maintained a lifelong interest in it, which is evident from his current lifestyle. Gianluca studied Economics and Business at the Studiorum University in Bologna, where he finished with a degree at the age of 25.

Personal Life

Gianluca Vacchi encountered Giorgia Gabriele, in 2010, but she was dating Christian Vieri, an Italian player at the time. The two finally broke up, and she began dating Vacchi, with whom she had been friends for three years. They would become a hit sensation after uploading a clip of them dancing along to Ricky Martin’s La Mordidita while dating, and the video won them huge followings. The couple married in 2014.

After Giorgia Gabriele and Vacchi separated in 2017, after three years of marriage, Vacchi began dating Arianda Gutiérrez, a Columbian model, who rose to fame after being mistakenly elected Miss Universe in 2015. On August 5, Ariadna and Gianluca were pictured on a beach in Miami, and they also celebrated Vacchi’s 50th birthday with him.

Gianluca Vacchi has had numerous relationships with women over the years. Initially, he also was engaged to Melissa Satta. Grandpa Playboy has since moved on and has been dating a Venezuelan journalist and model, Sharon Fonseca, since 2018.

Gianluca Vacchi’s Career

After completing his bachelor’s degree from Ѕtudіоrum Unіvеrѕіtу оf Воlоgnа, he went on to join his family business. At this time, he was 25 years old. Despite joining the family business, his interest lay in the stock market. Therefore, he kept purchasing and selling various companies. This move helped him to grow as a businessman. Within a limited period, his business mind combined with his knowledge, allowed him to become SEA’s president and IMA’s non-executive director. In addition, he also worked as Fіnаnсе Vассhі Fіnаnzіаrіа Vассhі Ѕ.р.А’s director. When he clocked 45 years, he decided to retire from his key roles.

Change of lifestyle

Gianluca Vacchi decided to leave the family firm in the hands of his cousin after many years in the industry and dedicated himself entirely to enjoying his life, as he had not yet explored and cherished everything he had accomplished in those years, at the age of forty. He chose to modify his lifestyle after reflecting on how he had lived up to that point. He began by focusing on his physical appearance, adjusting his nutrition, and engaging in physical activity. He supplemented this with time in the sauna and cryotherapy, and the effort began to show soon after. Alongside a photo of him riding with popular American actor Zac Efron, he became well-known on social media at the age of 47.

Since then, he has attracted public attention for his seductive dances, as well as his eccentric and costly events. Similarly, he used social media to display his extensive property portfolio, including mansions, beach villas, boats, motorcycles, automobiles, and even a helicopter.

Videos of Vacchi and his then-girlfriend, Giorgia Gabriele, dancing to various Latin music songs, went viral in 2016. It was at that point that it became fashionable. Many people were fascinated by the 49-year-old man’s lifestyle, which included being surrounded by attractive ladies and having a large income. Since then, social media has chronicled the famous Italian’s daily activities. He is now one of the platform’s most well-known adult influencers.

The following year, he broke up with Gabriele, and a few months later, he was photographed with Ariadna Gutiérrez, a stunning Colombian model. In the same year, he released “Enjoy” (2016), a conceptual biography, according to Vacchi. He shares his experiences, offers guidance, and urges readers to live life to the fullest, in this book.

The Italian has often been seen alongside well-known Latin, American, and European artists throughout this time in his life, which has strengthened his popularity. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra, and Yandel are just a few of the singers with whom he has collaborated. Vacchi got seized by Banco BPM in 2017. He then explained that this had little impact on his financial situation and that it was all due to a dispute with the bank.

Gianluca Vacchi’s as DJ

In recent years, Gianluca Vacchi has ventured into music as a DJ, working with big names like Steve Aoki, Christian Lena, Nicola Zucchi, and Albertino, among others. He is now signed to the Spinnin’ Records label. On August 13, 2017, he released his first single, Viento, on this label. On YouTube, this song has had over 27 million views.

Following Viento, Tump-it was released, a theme that immediately became popular. Sigamos Bailando, a duet with Yandel and Luis Fonsi, was released in August. Later, he collaborated with Alessio on the song Waglio, and in 2019, he released Mueve and Asho mami. As a DJ, Vacchi has performed at venues like Sutton Club, Amnesia Ibiza, and Sutton Barcelona.

Gianluca Vacchi’s net worth

Gіаnluса has enjoyed a life full of luxury from a tender age. He was fortunate enough since after completing his university education, he joined his father’s companies which gave him the experience to be able to invest in other ventures. Today, Gіаnluса is wealthy and has enough money to purchase whatever he may need. He does own a yacht, private jets, and a huge collection of cars. According to reports, it is believed that he has a net worth of over $250 million. Currently, he is very active on social networking platforms. He has grown fond of uploading various videos of himself dancing or even working out.

Instagram Influencer

Gianluca has more than 21 million Instagram followers. He keeps his huge following entertained by posting photographs and videos of his ultra-luxurious lifestyle. He routinely poses shirtless and flaunts a lifestyle that includes fancy cars, private aircraft, and exotic vacations. Gianluca has amassed a celebrity entourage as a result of his lifestyle. He even appeared in a music video by J Blavin. Many of his clips were shot in his 7,000square-foot Miami apartment at one point.

Real Estate

That Miami apartment, to be precise, Gianluca paid $7.5 million for, in 2015. He referred to this property as “Sunrise to Sunset Penthouse” in his recordings, for obvious reasons. The condo offers a private rooftop that measures 1,600 square-foot and 111 linear feet of Biscayne Bay frontage. In April 2020, he put it up for sale for $10.9 million. He sold it for $7.7 million in August 2020. Valerio Morabito, a high-end real estate developer, was the buyer. Valerio is married to Vita Sidorkina, a Russian supermodel.

Conclusion

Gianluca Vacchi rose to fame in the 2010s as a result of his social media presence. He is a multi-talented entrepreneur and social media sensation with millions of followers. He has inherited and earned hundreds of millions of dollars, among other things.