Have you heard about Kate Bloom and developed an interest in knowing more about her? In this case, this article is for you. Continue reading below, to know more about her background and career.

Kate Bloom’s Bio

Age

Kate Bloom is an American citizen. She was born in 1998, and she is currently 23 years old.

Career

Bloom has several acting and modeling gigs specified in her resume. However, she is popularly known as an Instagram model, who has represented various lingerie and sports brands.

Aside from being a brand ambassador, Bloom is also popular for stunning photos and short videos about herself and her glamorous life. As a result, she has over 16.6k followers on Instagram.

Physical Attributes

Bloom’s popularity is not much of a surprise, given that she has excellent body proportions. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 52 kilos. She also has stunning blue eyes and blonde hair, making her look like the iconic American girl next door.

Net Worth of Kate Bloom

With the success in her career as an Instagram influencer, model, and actor, it is said that she has a net worth of around $1.9 million.

Conclusion

With her youth and beauty, Kate Bloom surely will only continue to succeed in the future, thanks to her career as an Instagram model and as an actor.

