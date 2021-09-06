Louisa Khovanski isn’t just a pretty face. The Instagram model has spent many years doing art.

Since her artistic side came to life from a very young age, Louisa attended an art school. While studying many different works of art, she dabbled in photography as well.

The Ukrainian beauty made a career out of her pretty face and gorgeous body. In this article, we are going to cover the most important aspects of Louisa’s life. Continue reading to find out more.

Louisa Khovanski’s Bio

Early Life

Louisa spent her childhood years in Kyiv, Ukraine. Her parents were supportive of her decisions and encouraged her to pursue education in the arts. They were a middle-class family, focusing on their child’s happiness.

Not much is known about her parents and whether she has any siblings. Apart from finishing secondary school, Louisa also graduated from a university in Ukraine. Things seemed to look up for her after finishing college.

Career

Once she obtained a diploma from a university, Louisa decided to move on to greater things. She chose to become a model and make money out of her modeling career.

The model has been working for almost a decade, doing various modeling shows. Since many recruiters noticed her talents and beauty, Louisa was hired to be part of some TV commercials.

After she opened an Instagram account, fans quickly piled up. As of August 2021, Louisa has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Khovanski has a Twitter, YouTube, and an OnlyFans account.

By doing promotions of certain products, Louisa has successfully collaborated with many brands.

Although she doesn’t have as many subscribers on her YouTube channel, as she does on her Instagram account, fans like to visit and watch the video content that she regularly posts.

Net Worth

Thanks to her modeling career, as well as her roles in many commercials, Louisa has gained approximately $600k. Some argue that her income will further increase, due to upcoming engagements.

Body Measurements

Louisa has green eyes and dark hair. She is a healthy individual who likes to work out to have a toned body.

The influencer weighs approximately 60kg, while she is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Private Life

When it comes to her private life, the gorgeous model tends to keep matters away from the public eye. Based on what she shares on her social media accounts, we can assume that Louisa is single.

Even if she’s not dating anyone at the moment, Louisa is an outgoing and bubbly person who likes to spend time with friends and family.

Conclusion

Louisa Khovanski is a famous Instagram influencer who once dreamt of becoming an artist. When she decided to change her profession, Louisa began receiving offers from many modeling agents.

Her private life is secretive, and it seems like she wants to keep it that way. In the meantime, Louisa hits the gym regularly and spends quality time with friends and family.

