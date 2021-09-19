Samantha Strong, according to her nickname, is a famous American actress and model. She has been in the public eye for many years. Her fans first caught a glimpse of her talents in some of the adult movies that she appeared in.

Apart from working in the AV industry, Samantha is popular for posting sexy images on some of her social media accounts.

Samantha Strong’s Bio

Early Age

The actress was born Samona Susan Shields in the United States, on June 9, 1967. As of September 2021, she is 54 years old. Samantha is of American nationality.

Her childhood years were filled with happy moments spent with family and friends. When it comes to her parents, not much is shared, online, about them.

At first, her heart lay in photography and modeling. After her college graduation, she was hired for many photoshoots. In the late 1980s, many recruiters began noticing her talents and reached out to her.

Career

Samantha Strong first began performing in explicit hardcore movies at age 19 in the autumn of 1986.,. Some companies quickly noticed her charms and wanted to hire Samantha to act in some of the movies.

Rosebud, CDI Home Video, Filmco Releasing, and Video Entertainment are some of the organizations that wanted to get to her more eagerly.

Private Life

According to our information, Samantha Strong is married. However, the name of her husband isn’t disclosed to the public.

She seems like an outgoing person who likes to be around people.

Net Worth

Thanks to her modeling and acting career, Samantha has accumulated around $1 million. Throughout the years, she has earned the trust of many fans and adult movie recruiters.

Conclusion

Samantha Strong is a model and an actress from the United States. She has been working hard in the industry for over 30 years.

Many organizations wanted to collaborate with her, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the business.

