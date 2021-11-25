Are you a fan of beautiful influencers on social media platforms? If yes, then you might have already heard about Katiana Kay. She was able to gain plenty of followers on various social media platforms, thanks to her beautiful face and stunning body.

If you are interested in knowing more about Katiana Kay, then you have come to the right page. In this article, you will learn interesting facts about this beautiful young lady.

Katiana Kay’s Bio

Early life

Katiana Kay was born on February 23, 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia. She holds American citizenship, and she is a catholic.

It is common knowledge among her followers that she is of Colombian and Mexican descent. In fact, her mom and dad are originally from Colombia and Mexico, respectively. Because of this, she can speak other languages aside from English.

Other than that, not much is known about her parents. However, it is said that she does have some siblings.

She considers Arizona to be her hometown. However, she is currently living in Miami, Florida.

Physical Appearance

At first glance, you will immediately know Kay because of her gorgeous brown, luxuriant hair and captivating brown eyes. She also has a naturally tan skin tone, thanks to the genes her parents passed down to her.

Moreover, Kay is a petite but busty lady. She is only 152 cm tall, and her weight is around 48 kg. However, her figure measurement is 36-24-36.

Career

Kay is currently working as a model. She posts bikini and sexy pictures on social media. As a result, she gained a massive following in a short time and has become a social media influencer.

Currently, she has 146,000 followers on Twitter and over 543,000 on Instagram. Meanwhile, she has almost 2 million followers on Tiktok.

Aside from being a model and social media influencer, Kay has also done work for the small screen. She was part of the show named “The Simonetta Lein.” She was featured as a guest for an episode.

There’s no denying that Kay is currently very popular, and her career has nowhere to go but up. She also expressed that she wants to venture out as an actress in the future. However, there is still no news whether she has upcoming appearances on TV or movies anytime soon.

Relationship

Kay is currently in a relationship with William Goodall, which might be unfortunate for men who are interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with her. They share a YouTube channel, named Will & Katiana. Their channel has over 6000 subscribers as of November 2021.

Net Worth

Kay has not spoken of exactly how much she is making with her activities as a social media influencer and with her modeling career. However, with her popularity, endorsements, and sponsorships, it is estimated that she has made over 1 million USD in a few months. This is pretty impressive, given that she is only 19 years old.