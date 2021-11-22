On Sunday, June 20, 2021, Penguin Press announced that Will Smith would release a memoir book, “Will,” on November 9, 2021. He also shared the cover design photo of the book on his Instagram page.

Releasing the book cover photo to his 50 million + followers, he announced that he is finally ready to release the memoir after working on the book for two years.

The book will be published by Penguin Press. He co-authored the book with the well-known author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*CK”, Mark Manson.

Smith will also publish an audiobook together with the memoir. In the audiobook, he narrated the story of “Will,” from the Penguin Random House Audio.

The memoir, “Will,” talks about his life and upbringing; how he was brought up in West Philadelphia, how he became a rapper, how he entered stardom as an actor-rapper, the numerous awards, and nominees he received, amongst other things.

Will Smith is an American actor-rapper who had excelled in numerous movies and songs. He starred in “Men in Black,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Bad Boys,” “Pursuit of Happiness,” “Summertime,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”, and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

He has two Academy Award nominations and four Grammys.