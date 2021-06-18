Kennya Baldwin, a Brazilian graphics designer, is the wife of Stephen Baldwin, a Hollywood actor. She is of a mix of Italian and Portuguese ethnicity. Although Kennya has American nationality, she was born in Brazil to a famous Bosa Nova artist.

She has been happily married to her famous husband, Stephen Baldwin for almost 30 years. Kennya also takes pride in her children, Alaia and Hailey Baldwin, who are both upcoming models. There is no denying that her life is surrounded by famous stars.

Kennya Baldwin’s Bio

Early Years

Kennya was born in Brazil to Eumir Deodato and Ellen Deodato. Her father is a Grammy Award-winning Brazilian musician.

She was part of the 1984 class of York Preparatory School in New York. Then she attended Parsons School of Design to study graphic design. Unfortunately, her parents divorced in the early 2000s and her father started to date another woman.

Rise to Fame

Kennya Baldwin got into the limelight back in her home country since she was born to a renowned Brazilian music maker. Her father, Eumir Deodato, is an acclaimed pianist, record producer, composer, and arranger, in Brazil. He is also considered a legend in Bosa Nova. He won the Best Pop Instrumental Performance award in the 1974 Grammy Award.

Nevertheless, Kennya was happily experiencing a quiet life when she went to the US to pursue her studies. After graduating from college, she started working as a graphics designer and artist. She mentioned that she considers art as a passion more than a profession.

Her life took a 360-degree turn when she met Stephen Baldwin, in 1987, on a New York subway, for the first time. She fell in love fast and they began dating. After getting married, Kennya was able to hide from the limelight most of her life, despite being married to a celebrity. She also rarely uses her social media accounts which her children forced her to create.

Time and time again, she had the spotlight on her. Hailey, her younger daughter, shared that Kennya was approached once by Leonard DiCaprio and asked her to go out with him at a bar in London. She responded by asking him to consult with her husband first.

Appearance

Kennya looks stunning in whatever clothes she wears. That is because of her height and slim figure. Her height is 5 feet and 5 inches, and she weighs 60 kilograms. She has a beautiful set of hazel eyes, blonde hair, and a white complexion. Her strongest features are her personality and family background. It is not surprising that Stephen fell very hard for her.

Personal Life

After Kennya fell in love with Stephen Baldwin, in 1987, they got married 3 years later, in the late 1990s. The couple has managed to stay in love even after 27 years of marriage. Even though her in-laws are well-known Hollywood figures, Kennya distanced herself from the limelight and consistently provided support to her husband in all his work. This is despite them facing various financial issues.

Later in their marriage, Kennya gave birth to Alaia, on January 24, 1993, and Hailey, on November 22, 1996. Although Kennya has always tried to hide from the limelight, she doesn’t succeed much since she is a wife and mother to superstars. Her two daughters have followed in the footsteps of their famous father, to become famous stars. They are both American models.

Their first child, Alaia, who was born in New York, is a supermodel, and she admires fashion. She is under the VNY Models, in the US and The Squad, in Great Britain. She has a lot of modeling experience and has modeled for luxurious brands. She got married to her long-time boyfriend, Andrew Aronow, in 2017.

Kennya’s youngest daughter, Hailey, was born 3 years after Alaia, in Tucson, Arizona. She is also a supermodel, just like her older sister. Her first modeling agency was Ford Models. Due to her talent and beauty, she was booked in many modeling events and gigs.

In 2014, she made a catwalk debut for Topshop. She also models for well-known brands similar to her older sister. She is an exquisite celebrity and has been featured in famous magazines, such as Glamour and Italian Vogue. She got married to Justin Bieber when she was 22 years old.

Scandals and Controversies

Kennya’s husband had trouble with the law because of not paying his income tax or mortgage. They filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 when he committed fraud of almost a million dollars in the middle of 2009. Since she was one of the property owners, they had to file it together. Eventually, they lost their properties in New York and Nyack. It was then reported that they moved to a house owned by Alec Baldwin, Stephen’s brother, and also a well-known Hollywood actor.

Returning to Christian Faith

Kennya and Stephen needed to hire a housekeeper after giving birth to their first daughter. This is when they hired Augusta, a Brazilian woman, who was responsible for bringing back the couple’s Christian faith.

Augusta constantly encouraged the couple to go back to Christianity. Kennya was a Christian but laid low for some time. Her husband was a Christian but he became distant from his belief, due to drug abuse.

When Kennya was finally convinced to go back to her faith, she became a born-again Christian. She started going to Brazilian Evangelical Church in New York and was able to encourage her husband to go back to Christianity.

The main driving force for Stephen to go back to being a Christian was the 9/11 attack. They became very conservative Christians. If Stephen’s stepfather visits with his girlfriend, he does not allow him to enter their house.

What is Kennya’s Net Worth?

Kennya has been very successful in her graphic design profession. Because of this, her net worth from earnings is about $300,000. When this is combined with her husband’s net worth, which can be about $1M, they have a joint net worth of around $1.3M to $1.5M.