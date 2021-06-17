What are Mati Marroni’s Thoughts About Inspiring Women?

Mati Marroni is an Instagram star who rose to fame in 2020 after posting a video of herself eating a burger. After the video went viral, the 19-year-old Mati began sharing semi-nude photos of herself on Instagram. Over 300 thousand followers were eager to see what her next image would be.

Apart from posting provocative photos on social media platforms, she’s also known for her thoughts that seem to inspire women worldwide.

Mati Marroni is hopeful that she can use her platform to help women as she’s passionate about women’s rights. Her biggest goal is to be an ambassador for women’s rights. The influencer and model wants to express freedom to get inspired and break the vicious cycle of oppression of women worldwide.

In her terms, Mati’s wish is that women could decide for themselves how they want to live their lives when it comes to schooling, marriage, and having children.

With her way of life, Mati dreams of cultivating a positive change and inspiration so that many women can follow their dreams.

The beautiful model wants to spread a message that it’s okay to leave the religious beliefs and do whatever women want in their lives. In that way, everyone could escape society’s norms and achieve true happiness and freedom.