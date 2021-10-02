Sheena Melwani is a famous TikTok and YouTube sensation, who creates funny videos for a growing audience.

Since opening her TikTok account, Sheena has gathered almost eight million fans. On her videos, she has a total of almost 155 million likes.

Sheena isn’t the sole creator of the funny jokes she posts. “The Real Indian Dad” helps her create interesting and catchy posts she makes. So, who is @therealindiandad?

In this article, we will cover the most interesting facts about Melwani’s husband. Sit tight and relax as we made this specifically for you.

Who is Sheena Melwani’s Husband?

It turns out the person with the handle @therealindiandad is, in fact, Sheena’s husband. Although some presumed that he’s her dad, the couple is happily married.

His real name is Dinesh Melwani and he’s originally from Mumbai, India. He was born on June 30, 1978. As of September 2021, he is 43 years old.

Facts You Should Know about Sheena Melwani’s Husband

Early Age and Education

Dinesh was born in Mumbai. It’s not disclosed whether he has any siblings. When it comes to his parents, there hasn’t been much information. We do know that his dad moved to Pakistan when Dinesh was young.

His educational background is filled with diplomas from prestigious colleges. He has received his BCL and LLB degrees from McGill University, in Montreal. Dinesh studied at university between 2001 and 2004.

Dinesh Melwani’s Career

After finishing college, Dinesh quickly scored a solid job. In the past years, he has been working as an Indian Canadian Transactional attorney.

His first job as an attorney was at Bingham McCutchen. Dinesh spent almost ten years at the firm, before settling down to another job at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

TikTok Fame

Nowadays, the TikTok sensation works at Mintz Levin in the Greater Boston Area. Apart from being a member of the company, he gives lectures to other start-up companies.

When he’s not at his full-time job, Dinesh wants to explore his creative side. For that purpose, he appears in many of his wife’s TikTok videos. At first, fans thought he was Sheena’s dad. Currently, he plays the role of Trid, who’s portrayed as an irritating but quirky husband.

One of their most famous sketches is the one where Sheena plays on the piano and sings the song “Rude” by Magic! As she is singing, her husband is making fun of how Indian dads are portrayed. Check out the funny video here.

Positive Comments

Sheena’s fans quickly followed her husband’s profile on TikTok. There have been many positive comments about Dinesh’s humor.

Some went on Twitter and commented that they wanted to have a love such as the one that Dinesh and Sheena have.

As of September 2021, Dinesh has posted 84 videos and has almost 530k followers on TikTok.

Conclusion

Dinesh Melwani is Sheena’s husband. Apart from being a successful attorney, he is also a famous TikTok sensation.

The couple has been married for quite some time and has a daughter together. For more of his online content, check his TikTok profile.