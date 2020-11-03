Kevin Simshauser hit the limelight as a reality show personality in Laguna Beach, which hit way back in 2005. But that was nothing compared to his increased celebrity status after his marriage to the celebrity actress, Taylor Cole. Taylor Cole is celebrated through her numerous appearances in various genres of films.

Kevin is a real estate personality, but his Instagram account is quite private. Either way, we got some juicy news piling up about Taylor Cole’s husband, and, if you have watched Laguna Beach, then the two are familiar faces.

Kevin Simshauser Bio

Birth and Early Life

Kevin saw the light on 13th september 1986, and is a resident of the US. He is white Caucasian by ethnicity. His eyes match his black hair color, and his physique is quite attractive.

He stands at around 5’11 feet, hence quite tall.

He pursued a bachelor’s degree in Regional Development, and successfully completed the course. He then graduated from The University of Arizona.

Relationship and Marriage

Kevin met his wife in 2005, while working together on the reality show Laguna Beach. They became friends, before Kevin finally proposed to his longterm love of his life. In 2015, the two finally stepped on the isle.

In 2018, they welcomed their first child.

They are 5 years in marriage, but their constant family photos indicate how happy the couple is.

His Wife

Kevin’s wife, Taylor Cole, is an accomplished actress. She was born in 1984, making her 2 years Kevin’s senior. Born in Arlington, Texas, the actress is American in nationality.

She has become popular from her regular appearances on music videos and films.

She features in Secret Girlfriend, Violent Kind, Guilty Pleasure and Supernatural, among others. Some of the music videos she features in include Tears Don’t Fall and scars.

His Children

Kevin has one child with Taylor, Tatum Wood, who should be two years old in 2020. He often posts her on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. He also makes a point of posting pretty photos of his whole family.

Career

Kevin worked as a real estate agent, eventually earning the trust of Levinson Investment. He became the director, and slowly rose to the world of flourishment.

Also, he got into acting, joining a TV reality show in 2005. However, he was never again in another show, concentrating all his energy in his real estate career.

In 2018, the young investor finally had his dreams coming true; he formed his own real estate company, Sims Real Estate. The firm has its headquarters in Arizona, USA.

Net Worth

Kevin is worth one million US dollars, which he has earned from his real estate business over time. Also, when featuring on the reality show Laguna Beach, he got a good amount to boost his earnings.

Parting Shot

Kevin Simshauser is into real estate by profession and by passion. He is into stardom courtesy of his wife, Taylor Coles. The couple has a marriage to reckon with, having been married for 5 years without a scandal or a reason to show that they are not happy.