Marketa Stroblova is a lovely Christian lady with long dark brown hair. She was born in Brno, Czech Republic on October 26, 1988. Stroblova grew up in central Europe where she joined a university to pursue a degree in nutrition. After she graduated, Marketa joined the food and beverage industry where she started working but later left because of the low pay. It is noted that Marketa is a non-vegetarian which explains why she indulges in meaty food.

Early Years

In the late 2000s, she was introduced to the adult film and entertainment industry by a friend who told her that the money was great in that industry. She started working for the top company at Video Art Holland as an actress, model, and producer.

She worked under various stage names like “Lola” and “Little Caprice.” Her other stage names are Lola Karups, Lolashut, Lil Caprice, Caprice A, Caprice S, Patricia, and Lola D.

Relationships

Marketa is married to a man who also works in the adult film and entertainment industry and is known by his pseudonym, Marcello Bravo, whose real name is Austrian Markus Schlogl.

In 2011, Marketa took a break from the company because of renal failure that caused her to suffer from kidney deterioration. But eventually, she did return to the adult film entertainment industry, working independently.

Career

Marketa was featured in a communal lustful online game, run by Villa Roma and Munich red-light Milieu Company, in 2014. More productions came after, like Nubile Films, X-Art, MET-Art, and Babes.com.

In 2015, Marketa participated in an erotic online game called “Playboy” and was ranked fifth as the Actress of the Year.

Stroblova appeared naked in a promotional video of the beverage brand known as Almududler. This video was able to win the best AVN Award’s Website and Foreign-Shot Production Scene. This made her launch her website under the Little Caprice persona, in August 2016.

Net Worth of Marketa Stroblova

From 2018 to 2019, Stroblova grew remarkably in terms of her net worth. In the year 2020, her estimated net worth, in terms of income and assets, is between one and five million dollars.

In 2020, Marketa secured the AVN award for the Best Female Foreign Performer for that particular year. Her modeling has become her main source of income since she is successful in this sector.

