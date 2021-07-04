Laura Surrich is a model and actress from New Zealand. She is known for appearing in various movies, such as “King Kong,” “Separation City,” “Spartacus,” and “Diagnosis: Death.”

The Aukland beauty knew from a young age, that she wanted to become an actress. Laura didn’t seem to limit herself when it came to her creativity. That’s why she has experience working as a music producer, singer, and writer.

Apart from being an actress, Laura has also paved her way in the fashion industry. She has featured as a model for Smashbox, Jim Beam, Thin Lizzy, and others.

Laura Surrich’s Bio

Early Life

Laura Surrich was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand. She is of white ethnicity. Her religious beliefs are unknown.

Not much is known about her early life and her parents either. Their names aren’t shared with the public. It is also unknown whether she has siblings.

The New Zealand beauty finished high school in her hometown. Right after she graduated from high school, Laura enrolled at New Zealand College of Performing Arts. She has received a diploma for graduating from college, in 2007.

Laura later studied Film and Television Production and got another degree in 2013.

Body Measurements

The Auckland beauty was born on January 17, 1988. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. According to the horoscope, people born under the sign are disciplined, ambitious, and persistent. As of 2021, Laura Surrich is 33 years old.

She is 172 cm tall, while her weight is 54 kg. Her US dress size is 2.

To stay in shape, the gorgeous actress spends a lot of time at the gym indulging in intense workouts. Laura likes to eat clean, meaning, she only indulges in healthy, organic, and fresh foods.

The hottie is a blonde, with piercing blue eyes.

Career

Her acting career began at a young age. She has appeared in many movies and did a voice-over for “The Truth About Men.”

She is known for starring in “Diagnosis: Death and Separation City.” Apart from doing voice-overs and being given main roles in movies, Laura has appeared in many commercials.

Thanks to her acting and modeling career, she has a fortune of over $1 million.

Personal Life

Laura Surrich is happily in love and married to Jacob Englebrecht. It’s not shared when the couple began dating or tied the knot. Laura doesn’t have any children, as at June 2021.

Conclusion

Laura Surrich is a famous actress, model, and writer from Auckland, New Zealand. After finishing college, the gorgeous model began appearing in various movies and commercials.

We are eager to know more about her life and her next career moves.