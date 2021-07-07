Leeya Eliana Shapiro is only seven years old, however, the media outlets already know her. She is the daughter of a famous author, conservative political commentator, radio host, lawyer, editor, and public speaker, Ben Shapiro.

Her mother is also a highly-known personality, all because of her relationship with Ben. Mor Shapiro is a doctor. Before emigrating to the United States, Mor was living in Israel for 12 years and is of Moroccan descent.

Leeya Eliana Shapiro’s Bio

Childhood

Leeya Eliana was born on January 28, 2014, in Los Angeles, California, US. She is seven years old. Her horoscope sign is Aquarius.

Her name has great value in the Jewish community. Ben shared that he named his daughter the way he did because he expected her to serve God in the future.

In Hebrew, the meaning of the name, “Leeya,” is, “I belong to God.” It was evident that Ben and Mor wanted to pay their respects and preserve God’s word and His freedom.

Serious Health Issues

Unfortunately, things weren’t always easy for Ben and Mor when they just had Leeya Eliana. The labor lasted for 26 hours, leaving both Mor and Leeya exhausted. Upon delivering the baby, the doctors confirmed that Leeya was born with a congenital heart defect, on the atrial septum. The issue is considered to be serious and can lead to child mortality.

Some of the symptoms that first appeared were bluish skin and tiredness. The baby was admitted into the Children’s Hospital, in Los Angeles. Ben hired the same doctor who performed surgery on Jimmy Kimmel’s son, hoping that he’d help Leeya.

Luckily, the surgery was a success and Leeya made a full recovery.

Not an Only Child

In 2016, news of Ben and Mor having another child surfaced. Not much is known about Leeya’s brother, even now, in 2021.

Even though the name of Leeya’s sibling is a mystery, Ben frequently talks about his children. Mostly, his stories include times when the family was on some kind of an adventure. As of June 2021, Ben hasn’t mentioned his son’s name, who is now five years old.

Conclusion

Leeya Eliana Shapiro is the daughter of Ben and Mor Shapiro. The seven-year-old successfully overcame heart surgery when she was a baby. Nowadays, the healthy Leeya enjoys her childhood years with her parents and brother.