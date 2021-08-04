Lauren Moyes is among the well-known celebrity children whose birth drew the attention of the media. She is famous, due to her father, David Moyes. David is a great soccer coach, who is presently the head coach of West Ham United, a Premier League club.

He formerly worked as a manager for Preston North End, Manchester United, Sunderland, and Everton. Let’s look at some more intriguing details about Lauren in the sections below.

Lauren Moyes’s Bio

Biography and Early Life

Lauren grew up alongside David Moyes, Jr., her older brother, a Preston-based graduate. Similarly, she graduated from Preston’s Archbishop Temple School with a high school diploma. David Moyes Jr., Moyes’ older brother, was born in 1992.

Moyes, who was born in 1995, is now 26 years old and recently commemorated her birthday in 2021 with friends and family. David and Pamela Moyes, her parents, met as children and married in a conventional Christian wedding.

Personal Life

Lauren Moyes is currently single. She has maintained a high level of secrecy about her personal life. So, as yet, it is unknown whether she has a partner or not. She appears to be a single woman. Lauren is a sensitive woman who isn’t used to sharing details about her personal life on social media.

Moyes allegedly had an affair with Wilfred Zaha, a former Manchester United striker. The former couple also had to deal with a damaging allegation about their secret relationship, with Zaha allegedly sleeping with her. Nonetheless, Zaha dismissed the allegations as “silly rumors” on Twitter in October 2013, calling them “childish.”

“I’ve never met or even dated David Moyes’ daughter, so it isn’t the cause for my absence from games,” he wrote on Twitter. He also asked for an end to all of the false accusations. Lauren’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have either been deactivated or deleted.

‘Beloved Parents’ (David and Pamela), A Happy Marital Life

Lauren’s parents, David and Pamela Moyes, have been happily married for almost three decades. They initially met at the Winnock Hotel in Drymen, Stirlingshire, at a disco. At the time, he was working as a Celtic player.

Following that, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a special ceremony. They have not, however, given the public any other information about their wedding. Their first child, named David Moyes Jr., was born in 1992. Lauren Moyes was born to them three years later, in 1995. The whole family is currently living in Preston.

David Moyes is a devoted Christian who frequently discussed religion with Graham Daniels and Alan Comfort, despite his reluctance to discuss his faith with the media. He is a Labor Party member, who supported Andy Burnham as a leader in a Labour Party leadership race, in 2010.

The net worth of Lauren Moyes

Lauren Moyes, David Moyes’ daughter, keeps her work life a secret, and no one knows how much money she makes. As a result, her net worth is presently being assessed. Nonetheless, her father, David, has been the manager of West Ham United, an English soccer club, since 2017. From his deal with the club, he presently receives a sizable salary. In 2020, he will have a net worth of $25 million.

From 1998 to 2001, David worked as a soccer coach for Preston North End, signing a four-year deal of $5.870,000. His deal with Everton F.C. also paid him a total of $35,530,000, between 2002 and 2013. He also received $16 million from a $50 million deal with Manchester United, during the 2013-2014 season, which was set to expire in 2019.

Conclusion

Lauren Moyes is the only daughter of David Moyes. Being born to a popular father made her a focus of the media. As a result, she was involved in a controversy with Wilfried Zaha. Zaha came out and denied these allegations. Since then, she has deactivated or deleted her social media accounts.