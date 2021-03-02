Lauryn Ricketts is an Emmy award-winning journalist. She is a part of 103.5 WTOP channel, to host the weekday morning shows. She was also the former Chief of Meteorology department of WHSV, in Winchester. Due to her proficiency and efficacy in this respect, she has been given national recognition for “Snowmeggedon”.

Lauryn Ricketts’s Bio

Background

Lauren Ricketts was born on 26th August 1983. She belonged to a rich family and was raised in the state of Winchester in the USA. Since her childhood, she had always been quite keen on learning subjects like Geography and Environmental Science. For this reason, she studied at the RMC, in Ashland, Virginia. Before joining WHSV and WTOP, Lauren worked at WRIC in Richmond and WJLA and WTTG in Washington.

Personal Life

Lauryn got married at the age of 35. Her husband name is Eric Earnhardt. The marriage ceremony was conducted in a Arts Center, in Wilmington. According to reports, the couple knew each other since their childhood days and were exceptionally good friends. However, after finishing up with college, Eric joined the Marine Corps and got deployed to Afghanistan.

They first began going out in 2012, after meeting up again at the wedding of a friend. During that period, Lauryn had broken up with her previous beau and was going through a difficult time. However, the meet-up with Eric changed her life. They started going out right away and got married six years later. According to her latest Instagram post, Lauryn Ricketts was expecting a baby boy in January 2020.

Career

As mentioned before, Lauryn is a meteorologist who works at NBC Washington. She is a crucial part of Storm Team 4 and tries to part of the 103.5 WTOP morning show as well. She has always been quite adept at the subject, due to her exquisite intuition and knowledge. However, the thing that perfected her in this job, is the way she lets the crowd know about an imminent anomaly. Moreover, she is also an excellent speaker, which is perfect for a person who works in that position.

Lauryn Ricketts gained worldwide acclaim for her forecasting capabilities in “Snowmeggedon”. She had correctly predicted the 2009 storm, without making any mistake at all. Moreover, she had also predicted the blizzard, which occurred in February 2010 and covered the Mid-Atlantic region with snow. Additionally, she had also forecasted the emergence of Hurricane Isabel, in 2003, when she was only 20. She was the youngest person ever to do so. The hurricane left the state of Virginia in ruins.

She has also been part of the team which predicted the overall effect of the tornado outbreak in Shenandoah Valley. She has always been quite successful in everything she participated in. As a result, she was granted the Emmy award and is regarded as one of the best meteorologists in the world.

Sports-Loving Personality

Lauryn Ricketts has always been a D.C. sports fan. According to her Twitter and Instagram profile, she also supported the Washington Football Squad all her life. She, herself, had played soccer during her college days. Moreover, she had also coached various teams in high schools and colleges. Therefore, she can be considered an expert in this respect as well. Before getting into the weather report department, she used to report news on Football and other forms of sport on 105.5 FM and 104.9 FM. Back then, her partner was PJ Elliott, while “Kevin and Rock” used to provide the weather forecast on the channel.

Influence on Social Media

Starting January 2020, Lauryn Ricketts had around 6,000 followers on her official Instagram account. She usually offers updates on her personal life and posts videos of her exercising there. On the other hand, the official Twitter account carries a follower’ list of almost 10,000. She primarily uses the Twitter ID to let her followers know about the official reports of her job. Aside from that, she also offers a view of the weather forecasts for the day.

Salary and Net Worth of Lauryn Ricketts

According to reports, Lauryn earns around USD 120,000 p.a. through her primary source of income as a News Meteorologist. However, she does get a small amount of revenue from the radio expansion as well. Currently, her net worth is somewhere around USD 500k. However, further reports are not available on this, currently. But, if we do get something else, then we will clarify it with you.