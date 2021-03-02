Luna Bright is an American model and actress, who invests her time heavily in the AV industry. She is quite new to the industry, and so, is yet to work in different movies. Currently, she has only starred in the “She’s New” program. It is an adult TV series, which has been ongoing since 2011. It usually lets the audience know about the newcomers in the industry and shows off their skillset. Luna Bright, as a newbie in the series, had appeared in the TC series as well and had put on a good performance.

Luna Bright’s Bio

Background

Like any other AV movie star, Luna Bright likes to keep her background pretty much under wraps as well. So, we do not have any news on her parents’ names or anything. Also, as far as we do know, Luna Bright is single, just like any other AV actress. Also, there is no report or record available, which might suggest previous relationships.

Nonetheless, we do know about her birthday. She was born on 21st April 1997. So, you can always wish her on that day. She is now only 23 years old. She hails from the city of Pittsburgh, USA. So, like a few other AV stars, she too, comes from Pennsylvania.

Facts About Luna Bright

About her looks, Luna Bright is quite small and petite. She has a height of only 5 feet 2 inches and weighs only 58 kgs. According to a report, she likes to spend her time in the gym, exercising. Like many other actresses in the industry, she likes staying fit as well.

Both her hair and eye color are brown. Her favorite hobby seems to be reading. However, she likes photography and traveling as well.

Luna Bright is one of the newest members of the AV industry in the USA. She entered the industry in 2017. She first featured in a series called, “She’s New.” As a result, she did get some attention due to her unparalleled beauty and approach.

Luna Bright likes to watch Hollywood movies as well. The list of her favorite actors consists of Leonardo Di Caprio, Chris Evans, and Tom Cruise. On the other hand, she loves versatile actresses, like Monica Cruze and Cate Blanchett as well. Her favorite singer is Maddison Beer.

Her favorite food is Pizza. However, she likes to eat anything alongside chicken as well. She wants to visit London and Greece and considers them to be the best travel sites.

Net Worth

According to recent research, Luna Bright has a net worth of around USD 500,000 to USD 800,000. Her primary career currently focuses on the AV industry, which does fetch a decent amount of revenue. As a result, we can expect such net worth from her. However, that’s not all. Before entering the world of AV, she used to work as a model. She tries to do the same currently as well. So, she could be earning from that job also.

Social Media

Unfortunately, Luna Bright is not available on any social media platform at all. Hence, you probably cannot get connected with her through Instagram or Twitter at all. Nonetheless, if we get any news regarding this, we shall definitely let you know about it.