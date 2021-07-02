Liam Timothy Costner is well-known for being the son of a popular actor, Kevin Costner. Kevin Costner is a distinguished Hollywood actor who has won multiple awards and starred in classic films. His mother, Bridget Rooney, is also a notable figure. She is the heiress to the NFL team Pittsburgh Steelers. You may think that Liam is only a young man born with all the things he wanted in life, but there is more to him than that.

Liam Costner’s Bio

Parents

Liam Costner’s parents are Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney. Kevin, born in 1955, is an award-winning actor. He has starred in classic films, like ‘The Bodyguard,’ together with the legendary Whitney Houston, and ‘Waterworld,’ dubbed as one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made.

Kevin’s career began in 1981 with an indie movie, entitled, ‘Sizzle Beach, U.S.A.’ His big break came in 1987 with his portrayal of Eliot Ness in the crime movie, ‘The Untouchables,’ in which the great Robert De Niro also stars. With a career as a movie star, TV star, and director, he won 2 Oscars (Academy Awards), 1 Emmy Award, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Liam’s mother, Bridget, may not be as popular as Kevin, but she too, is highly regarded in her own right. Born in 1962, she is the heiress to an NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Art Rooney, her late grandfather, is the founder of the football franchise. He is a great legend in the field of American football, wherein he was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in 1964, and brought 4 Super Bowl wins as an owner.

Bridget tried a stint in acting. She starred in the 2011 film, entitled, ‘Zombie or Not Zombie.’ Although that was just a one-time gig, she is more of a businesswoman. Kevin and Bridget began dating after Kevin’s divorce from Cindy Silva, in 1994. Since then, Liam’s parents were secretive, until the tabloids reported that they had split after dating for about 7 months.

A few months after the couple broke up, another magazine reported that Liam was born. In 1996, Liam’s welcoming party to the real world was far from ideal. Kevin and Bridget’s brief relationship was so short that no one was able to determine if they had ever been wedded or not. Their silence did help it somehow. And because of the doubt, Kevin demanded a paternity test to ensure if he was the father of Liam or not.

Liam Costner’s Complicated Family

After Kevin confirmed that Liam was indeed his offspring, he acknowledged his legitimacy and created a trust fund for Liam. Kevin’s family is unconventional due to the many fruits of different relationships he had, but so far, there have been no reports that he has been an irresponsible father.

Liam has 7 half-siblings. 3 of them, the older ones, are products of Kevin and his first wife, Cindy Silva. The two of them began dating in 1975, wed in 1978, and called it quits after 16 years. The first child, a daughter, is Annie Costner, born on April 15, 1984, and is now a film producer. She is also the founder of a boutique production company, ‘Sound Off Films,’ and married to Dr. Danny Cox.

Liam’s second-eldest half-sibling is Lily Costner, born August 4, 1986. Like their father, she is an actress and even worked for Kevin’s second directorial film, ‘The Postman,’ released in 1997. His next eldest half-sibling is Joe Costner, born January 31, 1988. Both are following in their father’s footsteps.

Liam has 3 younger half-siblings from his father’s side. When Kevin married Christine Baumgartner, a handbag designer, and model, they had 2 sons and a daughter. They tied the knot in 2004, and after 6 years, 3 kids were born: Cayden Wyatt, born in 2007; Hayes Logan, born in 2009; and Grace Avery, born in 2010.

Liam’s mother, Bridget, remarried in 2005, to billionaire Bill Koch. Koch is a successful businessman, who has an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion as of 2019. Bill has a son, Wyatt, from a previous marriage to Joan Granlund. He also has 4 other children, including one with Bridget. Bridget and Bill are happily married and have a daughter, which is also Liam’s half-sibling, named Kaitlin.

Liam Costner’s Current Whereabouts

Liam lives a private life. There are no significant details about him from his childhood to early adulthood. Even his educational background is not open to public knowledge. However, it has been established that Liam has healthy relationships with his half-siblings. Still, regarding his father, there are very few occasions when the two are spotted bonding.

Being part of a large, complex family, with a popular father and wealthy mother, Liam’s life may be comfortable but not as free as most people think. Now that he is an adult, there are still few details about him. He recently, admitted that he isn’t dating anyone but that has yet to be confirmed.

Liam is so private that he doesn’t have any official accounts on any major social media platforms. Kevin has bequeathed a $250-million-dollar fortune to him. Also, he is constantly in touch with his mother and seems to have a good relationship with his step-father, Bill Koch.