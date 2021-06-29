The ABC News Tonight anchor, David Jason Muir, is a talented actor and reporter. Apart from being an anchor on ABC, he is also part of ABC’s news department, based in New York City.

The handsome reporter knew from a very early age that his dream job was to become an anchor. From the viewership ratings, David has consistently charmed the viewers, and thanks to his hard work, he gained several Emmy awards.

Many of his fans question David Muir’s sexuality. He isn’t married, however many wonder whether David is homosexual. When he replaced Diane Sawyer on ABC News, gossip began to spread.

Some claim that David Muir is openly gay. Another rumor circulated that he has been in a relationship with the field reporter, Gio Benitez. Gio only added fuel to the fire when he said that Muir was one of his top three “Golden Followers” on Twitter.

Although Muir wanted to keep his private life to himself and hidden from the public eye, Gio didn’t have a problem regarding this matter. Allegedly, the rumor began to spread when Gio and David were seen in a gay bar taking a photo of themselves.

However, Gio put a stop to the rumors when he married another person in 2016. So, people again were puzzled whether David Muir was gay.

The Emmy-winning journalist is a very private person. We know that he is unmarried and he is living his life to the fullest in New York. When he isn’t working, the fans rarely see him in the presence of other female friends. So, that led to his fans asking whether he prefers men.

David was named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People in 2014. It’s no wonder why so many of his female fans want to know whether he has a girlfriend or if he is a closeted gay.

Regardless of his sexual orientation, we can only drool over the handsome reporter who has made it clear that he wants to keep his private life a secret. As of June 2021, it’s still unclear whether he is single or has a partner.

