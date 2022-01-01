Romi Chase is a 28-year-old social media influencer and adult content creator. She originally came from Poland, moved into the US in 2017, and is currently based in Miami, Florida.

Romi Chase’s Bio

Romi stands out from among the many plus-size models because she is a pro in front of the camera. Plus, her fans loved her full, curvaceous figure.

Career

Romi Chase was an English teacher in Poland who came to the US to finish her master’s degree. However, her life took a different direction when her fashion and lingerie shots were noticed on her social media accounts.

Her Instagram account has over 1 million active users, and she is also popular on Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.

A Call for Body Positivity

During one of her interviews, Romi shared that her main goal is to inspire body positivity to other women and encourage them to embrace their plus-size form. She also aspires to mentor other plus-size models to become successful in their careers.