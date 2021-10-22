MediaTek is a chip-making company for smartphones based in Taiwan. The company is looking forward to expanding its market in the United States. It is the leading chip-maker in Asia and has a strong foothold in countries like South America, middle-East, India, and Indonesia.

What is a Chip or Chipset?

The smartphones are operated efficiently through these chipsets. They are very tiny in size and can perform one or more functions at the same time. The chips are put in the smartphones as a mechanical or hardware part. There are many popular companies which produce chipsets for smartphones such as-

MediaTek SoCs Qualcomm Snapdragon Samsung Exynos SoCs Hilsilicon Kirin SoCs

Shortage In US Market

Recently, the U.S. market has been facing a shortage of chips due to some reasons. A certain increase in demand was observed due to the conflicts between China and the U.S.

Increasing demands for smartphones

The company has cited several reasons for the rising demand for smartphone chips. It said that the shipment of smartphones across the world grew by 24%. Also, several other demands were increasing such as the introduction of 5G by the market in China rapidly. Due to this reason, Mediatek’s chips emerged as a great alternative against the 5G chips of Qualcomm.

The future goals of MediaTek

According to reports, it is estimated that MediaTek will become the first company which will invent a 4nm chipset. It is expected that the chip manufacturer will begin the production of 4nm chips by the end of the year 2021.

The above-mentioned information explains why MediaTek is not worried about the shortage of chips in the U.S. The company is constantly trying and developing new technologies which can increase the productivity of smartphones.