Terrel Williams is a well-known American boxer who rose to prominence following a brutal fight with Prichard Colon Meléndez, in 2015. He has held the welterweight title. In addition, Williams keeps a low-key online presence. As a result, we don’t know much about his family’s past right now. In the ring, a lot of bad things can happen. Some people may be permanently disabled as a result of their injuries. His confrontation with the American gold medalist turned out to be nothing more than a nightmare for him.

Terrel Williams’s Bio

Terrel was born in the United States on February 16th, 1984. According to our calculations, he is 37 years old. Williams’ height is 6 feet, and he possesses an average body weight for his height.

In the meantime, he has a Twitter account that he started in 2013. He hasn’t posted anything on this platform since 2013. Is He Facing Charges? Terrel was charged for the violent fight that put Colon in a coma in 2015.

Where Is Terrel Williams Today?

There is not much information on Terrel’s boxing career. He most likely still battles in the ring. According to Ring TV, Williams vividly remembers his fight held at the EagleBank Arena, which is located in Fairfax, Virginia. On a ninth-round disqualification, Williams defeated Colon.

Who harmed Prichard Colon? Terrel harmed Prichard Colon. Colon went into a coma for about 221 days after the fight. It was a difficult time for Colon’s family. Colon is in a permanent vegetative state and needed to be moved in a wheelchair. His mother has taken on the role of full-time caregiver for him.

The Fight between Terrel Williams and Prichard Colon

Williams and Colón fought for nine rounds, with Colón appearing to have the upper hand in the first five. Williams illegally hit Prichard on the back of his head, several times throughout the match. “You take care of it,” the referee said after Colón notified him of the unlawful punches to the back of the head. Colón was fined two points for striking Williams with the low blow. Colón was put down for the first time in his professional life, during the 9th round, after repeated illegal blows. Between rounds, Colón spoke with the ringside doctor, stating that he felt dizzy but could continue. Colón was cleared by the ringside doctor, and the match was resumed. Colón was disqualified when his corner mistakenly removed his gloves in the ninth round, believing the fight was over. Colón’s defenders claimed he was unable to speak and was dizzy. Colón was vomiting after the fight and was rushed to the hospital, where he got diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. As a result, Colón spent 221 days in a coma.

Colón was initially treated at the Inova Fairfax Hospital, situated in Virginia, for several weeks, before being moved to the Shepherd Center, which is situated in Atlanta, Georgia. Colón was transferred to his mother’s residence in Orlando, Florida, from the hospital. Colón has been in a prolonged vegetative state since April 2017.

Prichard Colón’s parents filed a lawsuit in 2017, demanding over $50 million in damages. The lawsuit has yet to be resolved, though Niéves Colón, Prichard Colón’s mother, believes it will never be.

Williams claimed, in a September 2017 interview on his role in Colón’s injuries, that he prayed for the recovery of Prichard every day. That isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Nothing but peace and wellness come to mind when he thinks of him. Nobody wants anything to happen to anyone else, as happened to Prichard. According to him, every boxer is a brother. Williams is now better renowned for his involvement in the fight, than for his professional accomplishments.

Colón’s mother uploaded a video of him receiving physical treatment and reacting to verbal commands, to her Facebook page, in July 2018. She also mentioned that he was training how to use a computer to communicate. She keeps updating her YouTube channel with videos of Colón’s progress.

Conclusion

Terrel Williams is still battling with the consequences of sending Colon into a comma. It’s not easy to grasp the subconscious’s many tentacles. To him, it is as if he is living in a nightmare that never ends. He’s well aware of it. Prichard Colon has become associated with him, and that will never change, as long as he is still in the ring. As a result, Williams keeps going. He is a fighter. He closes his eyes and prays. And he makes an effort to move forward.