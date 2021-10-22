Flying a drone is fun and exciting, but it was not possible until 2019 in U.S. because there were restrictions for flying the drones without special permission and certification.

For several years in the US, flying drones without any necessary cause were illegal. However, there were some rules and permissions granted to the tourists who used to visit the country.

The New Drone Rule

In 2019, the aviation authority of the U.S., Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) introduces new regulations for the drone. The new rule allows drones to fly above people and during the night as well.

This new rule for drones was viewed to increase commercial activities in the country. After its introduction, several companies started to increase their productivity through drones. Soon after the announcement, the FAA authority was flooded with millions of registrations.

However, flying a drone is a huge responsibility and people may misuse this opportunity to commit several crimes. Due to these reasons operating a drone was restricted and was compulsory for people to receive certification from the FAA.

Here are still some information drones owners need to know before flying–

If you are flying for fun

The drone should be under 55 lbs. or certified by an organization

Never fly drones near an aircraft

Always fly drones under visual line

If you are flying a drone for work purpose

Drones should be less than 100 mph

Fly under visual line-of-sight

The owner should have a certificate of Remote Pilot certificate from the FAA for commercial work.

The drone should weigh under 55 pounds in total

Always keep in mind the above-mentioned steps and don’t break any rules. Avoid using damaged drones otherwise; it can lead to serious injury for someone. Also, don’t fly drones without necessary permissions.