Mia Melano became famous when she started to appear in adult movies. She is a model, well-known personality, and actress, and it has been three years since she has been involved in the acting industry.

Mia Melano’s Bio

Background

Mia Melano is an American actress, born in Seattle, Washington, on May 2, 2000. People call her Mia. She graduated high school in her homeland. However, there is not much information about her going to college.

She has mixed ethnicity. However, she did not share much about her family with the public. She is currently unmarried and single.

Height, Age, and More

Mia Melano is 5’11” or 180 cm tall with a weight of 58kg. She is now 21 years old. Her eyes are blue, and her hair is dark brown. Moreover, her bust, waist, and hip measurements are 32, 25, and 35, respectively, and the size of her shoes is 10 (US).

Career

Mia began acting when she was 18 years old. She wanted to become an actress in adult movies, so she started film acting as soon as she became a young adult. Her first film was titled “High Life,” which was in cinemas in 2018. After that film, she received several acting openings from different production companies. So, she grabbed those opportunities and worked hard with several production companies. She had the chance to work with famous actors in the movie industry.

Not only that, but Mia also started modeling for different fashion brands. Moreover, she worked on her presence in social media, by creating personal accounts on major platforms. Then, she launched her Twitch and YouTube channels. Her YouTube channel was launched in 2019, but she only has shared three videos so far. Nevertheless, she gained over 26 thousand subscribers with over a million total views.

Her Twitch account is MissMiaMelano, which has about 18 thousand followers. She has not been very active on these channels because she is currently focused on modeling and acting.

Net Worth

The net worth of Mia Melano is approximately $1.5 million. Her primary sources of income are from modeling, acting, and even Snapchat. She primarily earns compensation for film acting for various companies. Also, she models for famous brands. Moreover, she shares content that is exclusive for those who pay for Snapchat Premium. So, she also gets her earnings from the said platform.

Facts About Mia Melano

She visits the gym often to maintain a fit body.

She likes going on hikes when she has free time.

Her official Snapchat name is miamelano.

She works for Vixen and has been nominated as a “Vixen Angel.”

She loves to travel and has toured several places across the United States.

She joined Twitter in 2018 and obtained over 170 thousand followers, and she has shared more than 500 tweets.

She flaunts her beautiful image on her Instagram account, which has more than 590 thousand followers.

Conclusion

Mia Melano is a young girl at the beginning stages of her career in modeling and film acting. There is more to learn about her, but that is all the latest information available on Mia Melano. She is a hard-working girl who continues to follow her dreams without hesitation. There is more to expect from Mia Melon’s career in the coming years.