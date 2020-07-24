Michelle Mellencamp Bio

23.6 C
Michelle Mellencamp

John Mellencamp has three daughters Michelle, Teddi Jo, and Justice Mellencamp. The last two are quite famous, but what do you know of his rather lowkey firstborn daughter Michelle?

Michelle Mellencamp is the product of Rock and Roll legend John Mellencamp and his first wife, Priscilla Esterline’s marriage.

She is the eldest of his children and was born while the famous artist was only 19. He had barely been out of high school six months when she was born.

The singer and Michelle’s mother divorced somewhere in the middle of 1981 due to irreconcilable differences. However, it seems to have always been close to her and his other children. It is said he traveled with all his kids to wherever he was going whenever possible.

How close they were can be seen in a throwback 1987 photo. A young Michelle is seen posing alongside him, her two sisters (Justice and Teddy), and his ex-wife Victoria.

Unlike her sister, Teddy Mellencamp, who is a famous reality Tv star, she hasn’t followed in her father’s footsteps into showbiz. She prefers to stay away from the press by maintaining a low profile. That makes it quite hard to really know about her.

When she was 18, she became pregnant and gave birth to her daughter Elexis Susan Peach. This made her father a grandparent at the relatively young age of 37. This is a role he seems to relish as his grandchildren (Elexis included) affectionately call him Peepaw. He also doesn’t mind the noise from his grandchildren running around the house.

Sometime back in an interview with Dean Rowland, Justice, let it slip that they had all convened at their father’s house in Indiana for the wedding of Teddi Jo. This was obviously kept under wraps for privacy issues seeing that Michelle is quite media-shy.

