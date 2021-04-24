Mizkif’s Sister Emily Rinaudo: Everything You Need to Know About Her

The 25-year-old Emily Rinaudo is a famous American Instagram star and model. Owing to her career on the social platform, Emily has sparked the attention of many model recruiters.

Apart from achieving fame as a model and Instagram influencer, Emily is the sister of Mizkif, who is a popular Twitch streamer.

Paparazzi spotted Emily with Connor Keating, who is a social media personality and a BMX rider, in early 2017. Shortly after, the couple admitted they were dating, although their relationship didn’t last long.

Everything You Need to Know About Emily Rinaudo (Mizkif’s Sister)

Early Life

The gorgeous model was born on 22 January 1996. She was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. Although not much is known about her childhood and parents, Emily finished high school at Currituck High School. Her dad, Michael Rinaudo, is a CEO at Deviant Dish.

Many argue that she owes her career to her older brother Matthew Rinaudo. Also known as Mizkif, the 25-year-old American streamer founded the gaming organization, One True King.

Whether it’s true or not that Mizkif helped his sister set foot in the “influencer” circle, Emily is proudly leaving a mark on the “social media” world.

Quick Facts About Emily Rinaudo

Age: 25 Height: 5 feet 8 inches Weight: 132 lbs. Eye Color: Blue Hair Color: Brown Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Parents: Michael Rinaudo (father), N/A about her mother Siblings: Mizkif Education: Currituck High School Relationship Status: Currently single, used to date Connor Keating Favorite Food: N/A Favorite Color: N/A Net Worth: $200k – $500k

Career

Emily’s career as a model began in 2017, when the then 21-year-old beauty began modeling and film shooting. She is also a freelance model, landing various modeling gigs and earning quite well from her career.

Emily first created a portfolio on the website, Model Mayhem, that helped her collaborate with different photographers and other models. When her online popularity was still growing, Emily gained many opportunities from several companies.

Her Instagram followers can see her frequently wearing bikinis or lingerie to promote a specific brand on Instagram. When she’s not working, Emily loves going to the gym. On several occasions, Emily shared “before and after” images, proudly showing the results of her workouts.

Instagram

As if her Instagram career wasn’t enough, Emily took part in the competition, Maxim’s Finest. The international men’s magazine, Maxim, organized the competition.

Thanks to her attractive looks, Emily gains new followers at the speed of light. Emily began posting Instagram content in 2017, having over 250k followers. However, her first Instagram profile was disabled, so she later opened a second one. Her first profile might have been shut down due to posting inappropriate content on the platform.

As of April, she has over 150k followers on Instagram, Emily’s first payment source. Her fame doesn’t stop growing, despite receiving some backlash and criticism from her followers. Check more of her Instagram content here.

YouTube

Emily does not share as much content on YouTube as on her Instagram platform. However, she attracted some audience on the channel.

Her first YouTube video was uploaded on December 11th, 2017. The name of her first vlog-like video is “MY FIRST VIDEO FOR MY SUBSCRIBERS.” On Emily’s daily vlog, you can see her grocery shopping and preparing salmon for lunch.

As of April 2021, Emily has posted 11 videos on her YouTube channel. Most of the videos are vlogs of her everyday life. The most watched videos on her channel are the vlogs she posted from Bali, where the model has been vacationing. Watch her YouTube videos here.

Based on her recent inactivity on this social media platform, Emily might have been focused on different aspects of her career instead.

Personal Life

Emily began dating Connor Keating back in 2017; however, the couple went their separate ways after spending some time together.

Her relationship status is unfamiliar at the moment, as the influencer is trying hard to separate her private life from the public eye.

Controversies

Mizkif’s sister gained a lot of attention when she was a guest in her best friend’s video titled “I Let My Best Friend Have a Sex with My Boyfriend.” Emily’s best friend, Lena the Plug, said that it’s not strange for her to let her boyfriend have sex with another girl, as that’s Emily.

Lena went on to explain that the couple frequently enjoys having threesomes. She even dedicated a whole vlog to this.

The media was stunned to learn this, so Emily quickly ended up being a social media target.

Net Worth

Emily Rinaudo’s income has significantly increased since her career on Instagram took off. Through her profile on the platform, the model promotes several brands from which she earns money.

Her modeling gigs also helped to earn her money and fame. Although it’s not sure what her net worth is, from her collaborations with several brands, she has made between $200k to $500k.

Conclusion

The 25-year-old model, Emily Rinaudo, has a career that most girls could only dream about. Although her brother, Mizkif, contributed to people noticing her, Emily made her own way to the top.

Learning from a young age that “The future is digital,” the model created a portfolio on a website that helped her gain modeling fame.

When she’s not modeling, Emily is taking selfies in provocative lingerie and bikinis for Instagram. The influencer isn’t shy to reveal her curvy body after spending so much time in the gym.

Emily admits she’s a fitness “junkie” and works hard to have a body worth admiring. After all, her looks helped her get this far in her career.

The influencer is currently living in Virginia, driving around in her expensive cars. Her YouTube subscribers can take a glimpse of her daily life in the vlogs that she posts on the channel.

Her net worth is still under review. However, from her modeling and Instagram career, she must have accumulated a decent amount of money.

Emily has youth and beauty on her side, and we’ll be happy to learn more about her next career move.