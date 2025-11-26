You have waited long enough – it’s vacation time! You can basically already feel the sand between your toes and the ocean breeze in your hair. But, there is still one last step to go over before leaving – the dreaded packing. You’d think you’ve gotten it down by now, but you still wish you could bring your entire closet with you every single time. But this is not your first packing crisis, so here’s how I tackled it:

1. Beauty essentials

First and foremost, pack your travel beauty essentials: Consider keeping a makeup bag with a travel toothbrush and toothpaste, a waterproof mascara, a travel mani and pedi kit, dry shampoo, and the staple makeup palette. Then, when you are ready to go, you can pop in whichever products that are your favorite at the moment (remember to constantly adapt to your skin’s needs!). Even if you aren’t keen on wearing makeup on your vacation, make sure you bring your moisturizer, lip balm, and a good cleanser. When that is out of the way, you can focus on the hard part: the outfits.

2. Swimwear

You already know you will be spending the majority of your time on the beach, so putting all of your focus on my swimsuits is a must. Many women spend years finding their perfect fit and how much difference the right cut, color, and detailing can make. For example, if you have a petite frame, you might look for pieces that highlight your proportions — ruffles or textured tops can create the look of a fuller bust, while higher-cut bottoms visually lengthen the legs. Bold, bright colors can also bring out your natural skin tone and add confidence to your beach look. The key is simple: pick a suit that celebrates your shape and enhances the features you love most.

3. Outfits

But the swimsuit is not where the outfit ends. Beach fashion has come so far, and if you love planning out different outfit combos, this is the season for you. Consider matching your swimsuits with complementary cover-ups, light kimonos, and even beach dresses. The best part is: all of these items are so lightweight, so you will have no problem packing them into my suitcase.

A little trick: pick a bikini with an interesting design on top – like a caged look or a mesh detail – and wear it underneath a deep neckline dress.

Accessories

Of course, we can’t forget about the cherry on top – the accessories. A big beach hat and a durable beach bag are must-haves, and comfortable shoes come right behind them. Always have a pair of casual flip-flops to protect your feet from the hot sand before you hit the water, and a pair of platform sandals for nights out and sightseeing. Go light with jewelry because wearing a lot of statement pieces during the summer can give you some odd tan lines. Of course, you can’t forget a pair of designer sunglasses to protect your eyes and a whole lot of sunscreen to protect your skin.

Finish off your packing list with your favorite Turkish cotton towels, as they are perfect for the beach, an inflatable beach ball, and you are ready to have some fun in the sun!

Conclusion

With just a little planning, packing for your beach vacation doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. By focusing on smart beauty basics, swimsuits that flatter your body type, breezy outfit combinations, and practical yet stylish accessories, you can create a vacation wardrobe that’s effortless and chic. Curate pieces that make you feel confident, comfortable, and ready for anything—whether it’s lounging by the water or exploring the town after sunset. Once your essentials are in place, all that’s left is to slip into vacation mode and enjoy every moment under the sun. Bon voyage!