An 18-year-old famous TikTok star, Megan Guthrie’s nude images, were being circulated on TikTok. The picture, which originated from another platform, has been removed from TikTok. All accounts guilty of the crime, as well as offending messages, have been banned.

However, the TikTok Auto-Search Complete feature still suggests ‘Megnutt02 leaks’ when her account name is typed. Even though she tried to contact TikTok, no one was willing to get in touch. She told BuzzFeed News, “No-one deserves to have their private photos leak and to be shown to the world and to be constantly reminded about it.”

However, TikTok believed they had been helpful enough in resolving the matter. “The offending imagery, which originated on another platform, has been removed from TikTok, and the accounts have been banned,” TikTok said. In contrast, the images are still popping up on TikTok!