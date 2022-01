OG Mudbone was an adult actor. But beyond that, he lived an enjoyable, free-spirited life.

OG Mudbone’s Bio

Beginnings

On April 20, 1982, OG Mudbone was born in New York City, USA.

Career

OG Mudbone built a career as an adult entertainment actor. He was active in the industry between 2009 and 2011.

Death

Unfortunately, OG Mudbone passed away in 2013. The cause of his death was a heart attack despite being fairly young.