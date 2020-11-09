Paloma Jiménez was born on the 22nd of August, 1983 in Mexico. She spent her early days in Mexico. She embraces Latina ethnicity and also shares zodiac sign Leo. At her young age, she shifted to the USA.

Paloma Jiménez’s Bio

Personal life

Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin, or better known, Paloma Jiménez, is born in Acapulco, Mexico. She was born on 22nd August 1983. She is a model and actress by profession. She was a prominent fixture in Mexico’s fashion scene before quitting the glamour world.

Languages-known

She can speak in both English and Latin fluently.

Paloma Jiménez family

She was never that much frank to speak about her family. There is no information available about her parents and siblings.

Paloma Jiménez: Height and Weight

Paloma Jiménez is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. She has a well-maintained body. She has black hair and black eyes with a curvy body of 33-24-35 inches.

Career

Some of her achievements are:

Paloma Jiménez is a model by profession and a Mexican actress

Besides that, she did campaigns for international brands like Honda, Coca Cola, and Pantene

She was also featured on the cover of “Maxim” – a Mexican Edition in 2005

She was featured on the cover of “Max” magazine

She was a part of the fashion show named Ready to Wear Spring/Summer and walked for brands like Jorge Castellanos, Lily of France, Hector Terrones, Guillermo Vargas, Carlo Demichelis, Alberto Rodriguez, Roberto Villareal, and Citrico.

She also appeared on the Mexican comedy show ‘Otro Rollo’ in 2014

Paloma Jiménez’s love life

Paloma Jiménez and Vin Diesel, The Fast and Furious actor, are in a healthy relationship since 2007. They are together for more than ten years now and is not married yet. There are also not a lot of information available about their early relationship.

They have welcomed two daughters and one son together and named them Hania Riley, Vincent, Pauline. Pauline- the name was decided by Diesel after the death of Paul Walker, Diesel’s best friend in a car accident.

Paloma Jiménez is not active in social media but always accompanies her husband in all the red carpet events. She even prefers to do the household courses by herself and avoids taking help from the housekeepers.

Rumors

There was a rumor in 2016 that the couple had a breakup and, Paloma Jiménez is trying to go back to modeling after she found out an extramarital affair with Vin. But both of them denied the allegation and confirmed that their relationship is based on trust and love.

Net Worth

Paloma Jiménez ‘s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million and, that of her husband is $200 million.

The bottom line

Together Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez are leading their lives along with their children away from the spotlight. And Jiménez is considered to be the perfect partner of Diesel. They have managed to give their children normal and easy life that is away from the industry’s spotlight.

Many celebrities must learn from Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez how to lead an easy and simple life and also pass on that to your kids.